Suit up, Marvel fans! Marvel Entertainment has just revealed their 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel line-up, and all the exclusive content from their booth, including special announcements, giveaways and signings. Fans will get the chance to snag some exclusive variant comics and hit up the Marvel merch booth for all-new merchandise only available at SDCC. From Spider-Man to the women of Marvel, fans can expect tons of new insight on what's to come for Marvel comics.

Walt Disney's Marvel Entertainment hardly needs an introduction and is always a highly-anticipated brand, and with a massive library of over 8,000 unique and iconic characters, Marvel features in a number of games, media, and more. This year at the 2022 SDCC, Marvel booth 2329 is pulling out all the stops and will be doing a live-stream broadcast from Marvel.com of everything going on at the floor level, from giveaways to signings, so that no one misses a beat. Between panels, fans absolutely must check out the Marvel merch booth 2519 to grab some exclusive 2022 merchandise as well as Marvel Unlimited subscription offers and even more content. For fans attending Marvel Entertainment's panels, there will be a chance to get your hands on a few exclusive variant comic books.

Up first for Marvel Entertainment will be a 60 Years of Spider-Man: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel featuring Agent M VP & Creative Executive Ryan Penagos and VP and Executive Editor Nick Lowe who will be joined by legendary comic writer Dan Slott who has done previous work for Amazing Spider-Man and Fantastic Four, as well as other surprise guests. The group will be doing a live episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast to celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man, as well as releasing the comic anthology Amazing Fantasy #1000.

Image via Marvel Comics

RELATED: Disney Announces Packed SDCC Schedule, Including 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Simpsons,' and 'National Treasure'

For the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare panel, work on compiling a list of questions before you join Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski for Marvel's free-for-all Q&A. Cebulski and a very special TBA guest will answer any and all fan questions about the Marvel Universe, including the zaniest queries to curious hypotheticals. Ever wonder if the Illuminati have sleepovers? Or maybe fans lie awake at night pondering which Marvel editors would survive Judgement Day? Stop by the Marvel Fanfare panel to learn all the answers, plus an exciting giveaway.

Lowe and Cebulski return for Marvel Comics: Judgment Day panel, ready to drill the featured panelists that include Adam Kubert (Wolverine), David Pepose (Fantastic Four), and other surprise guests. This panel will be a can't-miss opportunity to discuss details about the dangers awaiting our heroes from Avengers, X-Men, Eternals, and more.

The very busy VPs will be in attendance for the return of Marvel's most famous Marvels Comics: Next Big Thing panel. Joined by editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bison, brand-new revelations will be announced and discussed, as well as a unique giveaway, with a prominent line-up of writers including Iron Man's Christopher Cantwell, Venom writer Ram V, and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty's Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing. The panel will divulge all-new info on what's next for Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ghost Rider, Ant-Man the impending doom of the DARK WEB in Spider-Man and X-Men, and so many more in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

For the weekend's final panel, join writer and podcast host Angelique Roche for The Women of Marvel! Roche will lead the discussion with Senior Editor Bisom, Shuri: A Black Panther Novel author Nic Stone and many more Mighty Marvel stars to talk about the experiences of working in the industry as a woman today. Fans will get more exclusive intel on what to expect from future woman-led titles and, of course, another giveaway!

Marvel Digital Media will keep all of their fans up to date on all the goings-on at SDCC with 24/7 coverage, posting regularly to social media any Comic-Con breaking news and the weekend's biggest stories. To stay in the action and experience the convention floor from your home, check out the live-stream coverage on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch, all hosted by Penagos, Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner.

Marvel Entertainment will be hitting the convention floor at SDCC 2022 taking place between Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24. Check out the times, dates, and places for each Marvel panel below:

60 Years of Spider-Man: A This Week In Marvel Special Event panel on Friday, July 22 at 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT , Room 25ABC

panel on at , Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare panel on Friday, July 22 at 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT , Room 25ABC

panel on at , Marvel Comics: Judgment Day panel on Saturday, July 23 at 1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. PT , Room 6A

panel on , Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel on Saturday, July 23 at 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT , Room 6A

panel on at , Women of Marvel panel on Sunday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PT, Room 6A

More details about what Marvel Entertainment will have to offer, from booth activities to additional signings, at the 2022 SDCC will be available soon.