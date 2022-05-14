If there's one thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe loves, it's a good team. From the Avengers to the Guardians of the Galaxy, team franchises are some of the biggest in all of Marvel, and it only looks like fans will see more of them in the future. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already introduced audiences to the Illuminati, and it won't be long before the Fantastic Four make their MCU debut.

RELATED: The Most Powerful Original Marvel Illuminati Members, Ranked

But what about the many other teams that occupy the Marvel universe? While the MCU has adapted several, there are more eagerly awaiting their big-screen introduction. From the well-known to the virtually unheard of, it's time to look at what the future might hold for the sprawling cinematic universe.

Midnight Sons

If the Avengers was a gathering of Earth's mightiest heroes, then the Midnight Sons is that for the supernatural heroes of Marvel. Originally formed by Ghost Riders Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch in the early 1990s, the Midnight Sons came together to face any and all types of supernatural threats.

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': All the Cameos in the Latest MCU Film

Marvel Studios has already introduced two of the team's characters, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Moon Knight (Pedro Pascal), to their universe, with Blade (Mahershala Ali) coming in the near future. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to delve into darker tones and stories, a Midnight Sons feature may be the ideal capstone to these tales.

Exiles

On paper, Exiles sounds like a grab bag of Marvel's most beloved characters, but with a neat twist. All the characters come from alternate universes, each having been exiled to keep their worlds safe.

This team could serve as a great chance to reinvent classic heroes, featuring characters like Spider-Man, Peggy Carter, Valkyrie, Black Panther, and many more. Entries like What If? have already explored alternative versions of existing characters as well, meaning fans would have no issue differentiating these heroes from the traditional ones.

The Champions

Not to be confused with the team first appearing in 1975, the modern-day iteration of the Champions is a team comprised of teenage superheroes. With names like Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart, they were able to make a name for themselves, one separate from Earth's mightiest heroes.

While Marvel Studios appears to be more interested in adapting the Young Avengers for the screen, it cannot be denied that this team shows potential. Besides, would having more than one team of teenage superheroes really hurt anyone?

Masters of Evil

Not every team has to be made up of superheroes. Sometimes, villains like to get in on the fun, too. That was the case with the Masters of Evil, a team created by Baron Zemo to destroy the Avengers.

While many of the team's classic members haven't appeared on film before, the team could easily be reimagined to feature familiar rogues from the film series. Whether it includes comic classics or film favorites, a grouping of goons may be the perfect threat for our heroes to face.

New Warriors

Another younger counterpart to the Avengers, New Warriors brought together many of the younger and secondary characters from throughout the Marvel universe. From Nova, to Speedball, to Night Thrasher, seemingly no character is too obscure to become a member.

RELATED: All Stan Lee MCU Film Cameos, Ranked According to Screen Time

New Warriors would be a great fit for a Disney+ series with its smaller scale and lesser-known characters. Being unknown didn't stop the likes of Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy from achieving success, so there's no reason to assume the same won't be true for the New Warriors.

The Ultimates

Not to be confused with the "Ultimate Marvel" version, the 2015 incarnation of the Ultimates is a team comprised of names like Captain Marvel, America Chavez, Black Panther, and Monica Rambeau. Together, they protect the universe from the most dangerous of cosmic threats.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe progresses, the stakes and stories have only gotten higher. A movie featuring characters brought together to keep the entire universe safe seems like an inevitability at this point, especially considering that most of the Ultimates have already appeared in the MCU.

Defenders

Before you say anything, yes, the Defenders did appear in the MCU via Netflix's TV series released in 2017. However, this version has little to do with the classic incarnation from 1971, which saw characters like Dr. Strange and the Hulk come together to fight mystical menaces.

RELATED: Every Disney+ Marvel Show Ranked, Including The Avengers Saga

What makes the Defenders interesting is how different the team is when compared to others in Marvel Comics history. They're more like a one-time alliance than a straightforward team, as each hero prefers to be on their own. This could give them a chaotic and exciting dynamic that we've yet to see in a superhero team-up.

Thunderbolts

What happens when a group of villains decides to masquerade as heroes? They seek to become superheroes for real, of course! Or, that's at least what the Thunderbolts postulate.

Starting in 1997, The Thunderbolts has been an electric team-up of villains trying to do good. Featuring a variety of fan favorites and more obscure picks, a Thunderbolts movie has all the potential to be a real crowd-pleaser. Nobody's doing it as good as these villains!

Starjammers

While fans feverishly anticipate the X-Men's introduction into the MCU, there are several X-Men teams that have yet to appear on film at all. One of those is the space-bound Starjammers.

A group of pirates, the team is dedicated to fighting all types of villainy and injustice throughout the galaxy. A bit more noble and honorable than their Guardians brethren, this team has all the makings of a box-office smash hit. Come on; it's pirates in space! Who wouldn't want to watch that?

West Coast Avengers

The Avengers have had many offshoots and spin-offs, but the first of these was the West Coast Avengers. Making their comic debut in 1984, the team, consisting largely of secondary Avengers, protects the West Coast from the problems the New York-bound Avengers cannot.

As the Avengers cast grows larger and larger, other versions of the team seem like a necessity to give them all the screen time they deserve. And let's all be real, if there's one thing the MCU needs less of, it's big battles in New York.

KEEP READING: Most Powerful Marvel Characters, Ranked

Sam Claflin Set to Star in Lionsgate's 'Bagman' Thriller

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Noah Bell (4 Articles Published) Noah Bell is a List Writer for Collider. He has a knack for all things in the world of pop culture. A graduate of Northwest Arkansas Community College, he enjoys writing about film, television, video games, and animation. More From Noah Bell

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe