The Haunted Mansion has been one of Disney's most popular theme park attractions since it opened in 1969. Originally set in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the ride is a tour through the haunted New Orleans estate where guests are introduced to the mansion's 999 happy haunts. From grim-grinning ghosts and hitchhiking phantoms to dueling spirits and singing busts, each spooky character in the mansion gets featured so the guests can see what happens as they spend eternity wandering the halls and graveyard. Along with its primarily deceased cast of characters, The Haunted Mansion is also well known for its special effects and optical illusions that make the place seem haunted. The ride has always done a great job of walking a fine line between spooky and silly, making the scarier moments more of something to chuckle at, rather than something that generates actual terror.

In 2003, Eddie Murphy led a family-friendly comedy based on the famous ride. The Haunted Mansion, which also stars Marsha Thomason, Terence Stamp, and Jennifer Tilly, follows the Evers family as they are forced to survive a night in the Haunted Mansion. The movie, while it did fine financially (doubling its original budget), was a major flop with audiences and critics alike. With a measly 14% critic score and a 31% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it wasn't exactly a hit. It's no wonder that now, 20 years later, Disney feels enough time has passed to try again.

2023's Haunted Mansion boasts an all-star cast of LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and Jared Leto. This time, sporting a PG-13 rating, the adventure takes us back to the mansion with higher stakes, spookier haunts, and a $158 million budget. What many may not know, however, is that this is not the first time since 2003 that Disney has attempted to revive The Haunted Mansion (and not referring to the 50-minute Disney+ special, Muppets Haunted Mansion). In 2016, a five-issue comic book about the ghostly estate was published by none other than Marvel Comics.

What Happened In Marvel's 'Haunted Mansion' Comic Book?

The story centers around Danny, a teenage boy who is lured to the mansion by ghosts after the sudden death of his grandfather, who was killed (interestingly) while on an expedition to scale the Matterhorn. Danny makes his way through the mansion entering the same rooms that are seen on the ride, including the stretching room, portrait corridor, conservatory, and corridor of doors, before finding himself in the séance room with Madame Leota. There, he learns that an evil pirate captain ghost has trapped the 999 haunts in the Haunted Mansion, Danny's grandfather among them. Madame Leota had lured Danny to the mansion because only a living person could free the ghosts from the pirate captain. Danny must make his way through the Haunted Mansion and figure out how to free the ghosts before the pirate captain converts all the happy haunts into evil spirits, and uses them to take over the world.

Danny's story across each issue follows the sequencing of the Disney ride. For instance, the ghosts only become visible to Danny after his séance with Madame Leota. Among other rooms, he makes his way through the attic with Constance Hatchaway (the hatchet bride), the grand hall with the dancing ghosts, the endless staircase with the Hatbox Ghost, and finally out to the graveyard. It's there that Danny finds his grandfather and the pirate captain is defeated by getting his head lopped off by Constance's hatchet.

The story is ultimately about Danny learning to be courageous, using the strength he derives from his relationship with his grandfather. In one crucial scene in Issue 4, Danny is fleeing from the captain when he is forced to make a leap high above the ground in the stretching room and swing on the Ghost Host's dangling corpse to safety. After some hesitation, he recalls a time when, as a child, he and his grandfather were setting up decorations for Halloween. When Danny was too afraid to scale a ladder, his grandfather encouraged him by telling him he must learn to do it despite his fear. This memory gave Danny the courage to make the leap and swing to safety.

Is Disney's New 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Related to the Marvel Comics?

In many ways, the comic series also functions as a vehicle to enhance and provide backstory to the lore of The Haunted Mansion ride. Characters are given developed origins and nuanced motivations, as well as unique abilities that make them integral to the story. One example of this is Constance Hatchaway. Not much was known or conveyed about her through the ride, aside from the fact that she marries a multitude of men only to chop their heads off with a hatchet. However, the comics reveal that Constance actually has the ability to use her hatchet on the living and the dead. Using the hatchet will effectively kill the soul of her victim. This is a detail that was crucial in the comics, as her hatchet is ultimately used to defeat the pirate captain. These details could potentially prove to be useful knowledge for the new movie.

It seems pretty clear from the Haunted Mansion trailers that the comic books have not been a factor in crafting the plot of the new film. The movie will feature a leading ensemble of adults, with Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost apparently serving as the primary villain of the story. While Danny and his grandfather likely will not appear, already we can see that many other characters from the Haunted Mansion lore will be making appearances. That includes pivotal figures from the comics like Madame Leota, Constance Hatchaway, and even the pirate captain. Still, the trailers for the movie have remained particularly vague. They could, at the very least, be leaving room for Easter eggs. It will be interesting to see if the movie bares any references or callbacks to the comic books or if it all will be based solely on lore and features from the ride itself.