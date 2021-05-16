Get ready Marvel fans, Shang-Chi is heading to Marvel Contest of Champions! The famed comic character (who is being played by Simu Liu in live-action later this year) is joining the game in the latest update!

Getting to fight some famed villains like Taskmaster and Doctor Doom, the game lets you take on your favorite heroes in a tournament and getting to fight as Shang-Chi is the perfect way to get ready for the upcoming movie release!

“Even the smallest flame can drive back the shadows. Perform Wushu Strikes and harness the power of Chi with Kung Fu master Shang-Chi as he enters The Contest in Kabam’s MARVEL Contest of Champions,” the press release states and it’s the perfect introduction before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters this fall!

The press release had a bit more about the character. Stating:

“From a young age, Shang-Chi went through rigorous martial arts training with his father, Zheng Zu. After discovering he was being shaped into a lethal assassin, he instead took to Super Hero work. As the Master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi has complete control over his inner energy, Chi. With a vast knowledge of Wushu fighting styles, Shang-Chi can wield a variety of weapons but he excels in bare-handed combat.”

The update includes bug fixes, balance updates, the Ten Ring Tournament, and more! But the exciting part is having Shang-Chi join the ranks of heroes that players can choose to fight as. While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven’t met him yet, Liu’s first appearance as Shang-Chi is set to release in theaters this September. So getting to know the character a little bit better in Marvel Contest of Champions is a great introduction!

Shang-Chi has been a part of the Marvel canon since 1973 so getting to see him finally get some of the mainstream recognition he deserves is amazing! Sure, Marvel Contest of Champions is just the first step and is happening because of the movie heading our way but it’s still wonderful to see Shang-Chi have his time in the larger Marvel universe.

Get acquainted with Shang-Chi, learn some of his moves to help you in the game, and get excited for what’s to come for Liu and the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters September 3!

