There are some wonderful relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have gotten Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and even Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). While these are amazing, a plethora of Marvel Comics relationships never made it to the MCU, and some never will.

Some are major missed opportunities, while others definitely are better just staying in the comics. Whatever the general opinion is, it would certainly be interesting one way or another if these made it to the cinematic universe. Some of these heroes are no longer around, but some are still key players in the franchise and might be open to these new potential relationships. This list will discuss the best relationships from Marvel Comics that never made it to the MCU. There won't be any ranking here; instead, the list will only focus on addressing these couples' history in the comics.

10 Scarlet Witch & Hawkeye

This one feels... weird.

Image via Marvel Studios

Ever since she made her appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has had a very respectable and equal (and some may argue borderline father-daughter) relationship in the MCU with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Never once has Marvel Studios alluded to any sort of relationship between the two.

Their relationship in the Marvel Comics lore was always odd. After murdering him twice (let's remember the Scarlet Witch is so overpowered) in both the "Avengers Disassembled" and "House of M" storylines, they had a string of hook-ups, for some reason. Had this been adapted to the MCU, things would have been quite weird. This comic book relationship was so short and bizarre that no one really looks back at it fondly. Funny enough, this relationship would get retconned by eventually claiming that Hawkeye was hooking up with a Doombot.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Avengers: Age of Ultron 10/10 Release Date May 1, 2015

9 Black Widow & Hawkeye

Everyone thought this one was coming, anyway.

Image via Marvel Studios

Until the MCU revealed that Clint had a family in Avengers: Age of Ultron, many audience members thought that the archer and his good friend, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), were going to eventually get together. Some thought they'd be a couple because of their inherent chemistry on screen, while comic fans thought so because of their relationship on the page. Indeed, Black Widow and Hawkeye shared some rewatchable scenes.

With how tightly-knit their stories are, especially with how Hawkeye came to recruit Black Widow to S.H.I.E.L.D., it makes sense that they would eventually find each other romantically. While many prefer that they're just friends in the MCU, their time together as a couple in the books is pretty interesting. It was an on-and-off relationship until Natasha realized Clint would always be too preoccupied with the Avengers to have a stable relationship.

8 Iron Man & Hellcat

She isn't Stark's typical type of lady.

Image via Marvel Comics

In a more recent run of Iron Man's comic series, writer Christopher Cantwell decided to pair up the Armored Avenger with a smaller hero known as Hellcat. Some may not remember, but she's actually made an appearance in the MCU already! She was played by Rachael Taylor in Jessica Jones and was an active player as Hellcat as the series progressed.

What makes Tony Stark and Patsy Walker such a unique and genuinely interesting pair in the books is that the latter is a street-level hero. The billionaire playboy is typically paired with other Avengers, CEOs, and big-wig types. However, Hellcat provided an avenue for Christopher Cantwell to ground Stark in a whole new way. It was a fascinating relationship and, had the MCU not taken a more dedicated direction with the relationship he had in the films, Hellcat could have provided some awesome stories.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Jessica Jones Release Date November 20, 2015 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH BUY

7 Peter Parker & Gwen Stacy

But no one can beat Andrew and Emma!

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Aside from Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy is the most popular Spider-Man romantic partner in the media. She will always be known as Peter Parker's first love, and her death will forever haunt him as one of his biggest failures. Tom Holland's Peter had two love interests in his first MCU trilogy, but neither was Gwen Stacy. Some are predicting that they will bring the blonde gal into the MCU through Spider-Man 4, but many argue that she has already done better elsewhere.

As pretty much everyone knows, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have become famous for their incredible performances and chemistry during their two-movie stint as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. They were so great that bringing Gwen into the fourth Spider-Man MCU movie is no easy task. It's been done so well already in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise that there isn't much of a point in doing it again.