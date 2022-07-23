Marvel Comics is set to add more spook to readers’ Halloween with a special Halloween one-shot comic featuring Moon Knight, Blade, and many more in the new title, Crypt of Shadows #1. The all-star lineup of fan-favorite superheroes will take readers to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe.

While the heroes of the Marvel comic spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all, every once in a while, they have to venture into the darkness that spreads in the hidden corners of the world. Where lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires, and the ones who prey on innocence and goodness. Fans can expect supernatural adventures starring Moon Knight, Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night. Also, the one-shot will mark the return of Bloodline, the daughter of Blade who made her first appearance earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men # 1.

The one-shot Halloween special pays homage to the original 1970s Crypt of Shadows anthology series and will feature a collection of stories that showcase just how creepy the Marvel Universe can be! The comic will find our favorite heroes embroiled in tales of fangs, and claws stalking swamp creatures.

Image via Disney+

Interestingly, the Halloween roster of the comic also lines up with many titles that Marvel Studios have introduced or is soon going to. Moon Knight was recently introduced in the MCU with Oscar Issac in the lead, the series has already garnered eight Emmy nominations for the studio. Furthermore, during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Werewolf by Night was announced as a Halloween special on Disney+ along with the animated series X-Men 97. Blade starring Mehershala Ali will start production this month. The comic one-shot seems like a good opportunity to add to each character’s comic history as well as to give a taste of marvelous horrors to the readers.

Bringing the horror to life in Crypt of Shadows #1 is an incredible lineup of talent including former Marvel editor Chris Cooper, known for his groundbreaking work on the original Darkhold series, with a story featuring Morbius and Victoria Montesi. Joining Cooper with spine-chilling tales of their own will be creators Al Ewing, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, and Chris Condon. The comic will feature art by Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa, and more!

More details will be revealed as the comic release date approaches. Crypt of Shadows #1 goes on sale on 19 October. In the meantime, check out the main cover by Leinil Francis Yu and and interview with the Moon Knight cast below: