Longtime comic book rivals Marvel and DC are finally joining hands once more. According to Bleeding Cool News, the two companies haven't done a massive crossover on the page in many years, yet that's all about to change thanks to an announcement at ComicsPRO in Glendale, California from DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins and Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski. After teaming up to reprint the DC vs. Marvel series in a new omnibus last year, the pair decided it was time for a modern team-up bringing the heroes and villains of both franchises together under one banner again. Better yet, the new title could be coming as soon as this year.

"We really enjoyed working together," Cebulski explained during the keynote speech at the annual comic book summit about the re-released collections. "This was a really good project to have done, but I think there's another white whale that we got." The two went back and forth, acknowledging that it has been over 20 years since the two sides united the Justice League and the Avengers, before Javins teased, "I'm trying to figure out what you could possibly be talking about, the only other white whale I can think…" and Cebulski asked, "Another crossover, a modern crossover, are you up for it?" They appear ready to get the project up and running soon, as they addressed the possibility of the new comic coming out in 2025 and acknowledged that their next step is to get "together some creators and some character ideas…" For now, details are scarce, other than that the crossover will span across two one-shots titled Marvel/DC and DC/Marvel.

Although any union between Marvel and DC is massive news, this interaction felt almost inevitable. The recent DC vs. Marvel omnibuses were deemed massive successes, finally giving comic fans a reliable way to acquire and re-read past team-ups, like the 1996 miniseries penned by Ron Marz and Peter David. Returning to that well will likely give retailers, and the companies themselves, a much-needed shot in the arm and drive out readers to see what this long-overdue crossover could bring. Both superhero giants are expected to bring in some of their best and brightest writers for the occasion as they aim to create something special for a new generation of readers.

