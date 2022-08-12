With superheroes dominating the modern blockbuster scene, fans have been gifted dozens of adaptations of popular comic storylines on the big screen. One angle we have yet to see in film, however, is a collaboration of the two top dogs in the comic world, Marvel and DC.

While the two have faced off plenty of times in the comic world, licensing and studio politics make it unlikely any of these fantasy match-ups will come to fruition on the screen. However, with cinematic universes continuing to expand and cross over with other properties, there is still hope. Until then, here are just a few possibilities if the two titans of comic books were to ever collide on screen.

Battle of the Billionaires - Iron Man vs. Batman

One of the easier parallels to draw between DC and Marvel is between their respective flagship heroes, each without powers but plenty of money and resources to make up for it. Both are often also seen as the leading force in their own super-teams.

Where Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne differ, however, is in their personalities. Bruce embraces the playboy persona only when the suit is off, while Tony is essentially always Tony. His snarky quips contrasted with Batman's trademark graveness is ripe for comedy and conflict if the two ever happen to meet on screen.

Super-Soldier Showdown - Captain America vs. Deathstroke

While Steve Rogers used his time in the war to reflect on the atrocities of mankind, Slade Wilson exploited his skills developed over the years, becoming a gun-for-hire. This clash of ideologies could make for a thrilling face-off if the two were to ever meet.

Thematic depth aside, the pairing would also just make for great fight sequences, stripping things down to a more grounded level in the action department, akin to something like Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Clash of the Aliens - Captain Marvel vs. Superman

Each one of the most powerful beings in their respective universes, Superman and Captain Marvel would likely shatter the Earth if they ever went head-to-head. That alone is enough of a reason to root for a cinematic mash-up.

A film with both characters could dig deep into their individual alien races and possibly tie them into each other narratively to create an interesting conflict. Giving their shared optimism and empathy, a film would likely have them teaming up for an explosive finale against a common threat.

Amazon vs. Asgard - Wonder Woman vs. Thor

Born into royalty in magical lands, Thor and Wonder Woman have endless potential for a cross-over movie. Both Themyscira and Asgard could be explored and would be ripe for Game of Thrones-style fantasy politics.

In battle, the two also share a bond with magical weapons from their homelands. A clash between Thor's hammer Mjolnir and Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth would likely have fans going wild in the theaters.

A Fight for Atlantis - Namor vs. Aquaman

Given Namor was Marvel's attempt at an Aquaman clone, it's no surprise the two are fairly similar. On paper, that may seem like having them both in one film would be redundant, however Atlantis being a shared location between Marvel and DC could lead to an engaging power struggle for the underwater city's throne.

With the current cinematic trend of exploring the multiverse, a story where Aquaman is displaced from his universe, only to find another universe where Namor rules Atlantis, begs to be told.

Speed vs. Strength - The Flash vs. The Hulk

When it comes to superhero showdowns, it's common to see characters pitted against others with similar powers. Sometimes, however, an even match can come in the form of two characters with completely different strengths, making a battle between The Hulk and The Flash a dynamic possibility for the screen.

The unbridled rage of the Hulk and The Flash's quick wit and intellect creates a exciting toss-up. Given there are plenty of stories with Bruce Banner losing control of his Hulk side, it would be fairly easy to create a conceit where the two would clash.

Duel of the Dark Arts - John Constantine vs. The Scarlet Witch

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel has shown a willingness to dive deeper into the macabre with their cinematic universe. Taking Wanda from that film and pairing her with DC's John Constantine could lead to some unique adventures.

Fans have been clamoring for the supernatural detective to get another shot at the big screen, and with The Scarlet Witch already tied to the multiverse, a crossover of the two wouldn't be that much of a stretch.

Duel of the Doctors - Doctor Strange vs. Doctor Fate

Aside from their similar titles, Doctor Strange and Doctor Fate would make an interesting pairing in a crossover film on a myriad of levels. Both share an immense array of magic powers, and each has a tie to a unique mystical artifact.

The two doctors have already had a crossover of sorts in the comics, known as Doctor Strangefate, so a "versus" movie isn't far outside the realm of reality. With Doctor Strange now connected to the MCU's multiverse and Doctor Fate sharing roots in Egyptian mythology with Marvel's Moon Knight, both characters' potential for fan service in a joint feature are limitless.

Battle of the Wild-Cards - Deadpool vs. Harley Quinn

2016's Deadpool's cocktail of hyper-violence and metatextual comedy paved the way for a more R-rated cinematic approach to the superhero genre. One of the stand-out by-products of the trend it forged was a comic book-accurate iteration of fan-favorite DC character, Harley Quinn.

A film pitting these two against each other on screen would not only make for a delightfully unhinged romp, but isn't entirely unlikely, given both characters' tendency to break boundaries on both page and screen (not to mention the fourth wall).

Battle of the B-Listers - Suicide Squad vs. Guardians of the Galaxy

One the largest shocks of the MCU so far came in the form of space-wandering misfits The Guardians of the Galaxy. While DC's gang of oddballs, The Suicide Squad, has had mixed results on the screen, a cross-over with the Guardians could cement them in comic book movie canon.

The multitude of different character interactions that could take place are endless, and the quirky and deranged humor of both titles would work in perfect harmony. That being said, a film where a snarky space raccoon takes on a dim-witted talking shark has potential to forever break the box office as we know it.

