LM Treasures, the collectible company known for its life-sized pop-culture statues and prop rentals, brought a slate of its high-quality figures to San Diego Comic-Con to show off and sell to fans. The massive figures on display at Booth #100 include renditions of classic Disney characters to celebrate the House of Mouse's 100th anniversary as well as intricately-detailed Marvel statues and the Looney Tunes. In addition, LM Treasures will also be raffling off a life-sized statue of the Ghostbusters' most iconic ghoul, Slimer.

Although the figures are pricey, LM Treasures went all out to do each character justice. In front of the booth are silver Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues made specifically for Disney 100, showing off their classic designs and matching gold shoes while on a platform that commemorates the 100th anniversary. On the table itself are the classic Loony Tunes gang including Bugs Bunny with a carrot in hand, Daffy Duck, Tasmanian Devil, and Sylvester alongside the iconic duo of Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote. Like Disney, Warner Bros. is also celebrating 100 years of existence, so it's fitting that their animated crew make an appearance as part of LM's lineup.

Finally, Marvel figures fill out the display with homages to the many different teams and properties that exist within the MCU. Prominently displayed together are Tom Holland's Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Homecoming and his father figure Tony Stark in his Iron Man suit alongside Captain America and War Machine, aka James "Rhodey" Rhodes who was recently spotted in Marvel's Secret Invasion series. Following their final outing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, best buds Rocket Raccoon and Groot are working together in one figure while Star-Lord flies solo with his mask on in another. Towering above everyone, however, are two behemoths in the Hulk and the mad titan himself, Thanos, one of the MCU's most iconic villains.

Image via Steve Weintraub

RELATED: 'Deadpool' Scavenger Hunt Returns to SDCC Highlighting Future Wolverine Cinematic Team-Up

Here's How to Bring Home a Life-Sized Figure of Your Own

SDCC will have no shortage of exclusive goodies to pick up with convention-exclusive Funko Pop! figures, Diamond Select collectibles, and much more from companies like MacFarlane Toys, Hasbro, and Hot Toys. To land one of LM Treasures' life-sized figures, however, it'll require quite an investment. Mickey and Minnie both show for $7,450 apiece while the Looney Tunes each sell for $2,250. The Marvel figures are especially expensive with Iron Man in particular costing $16,000 to buy outright. These are meant to be high-quality pieces created for the most avid collectors or for rent, but they're still incredible to marvel at even if that price tag is high. QR codes will be available on-site to shop for these specific figures, but they're also available on the official LM Treasures website. The giveaway for the Slimer figure is also up now on the site with tickets for entry costing $5. A winner will be announced live on the final day of the convention.

LM Treasures will be at SDCC for the entirety of its run from July 20 through 23. Check out the figures below: