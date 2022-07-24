San Diego Comic-Con returned this weekend, bringing with it a variety of content across fandoms. Among them was the Marvel Studios Hall H panel. The massive presentation offered a wealth of first-look photos, trailers, and film and TV announcements. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed information regarding the tail end of Phase 4 along with Phases 5 and 6, announcing projects all the way through 2026.

On the film side of things, Feige announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the end of Phase 4. First looks for Phase 5 films were released, led by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, releasing on February 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, releasing May 5, 2023. The Marvels and Blade also got theatrical release dates, with Captain America: New World Order and The Thunderbolts wrapping up Phase 5. Phase 6 begins with Fantastic Four, coming November 2024. Additionally, Feige revealed, "The Multiverse Saga" which includes movies from Phases 4, 5, and 6, from Black Widow on. The saga will end with two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both slated for 2025 releases. The 2026 titles are currently unknown.

TV wise, Marvel is releasing a slew of originals on Disney+. First, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be the penultimate Phase 4 title. It premieres next month on August 17. Moving forward, Marvel revealed the release windows and additional information for its Phase 5 series, including Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, newly re-titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and the Daredevil revival, Daredevil: Born Again. The shows span from Spring 2023 to Spring 2024. Check out a breakdown of the upcoming shows below.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders reprise their MCU roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively, in the first series of Phase 5. The series will focus on a shape-shifting race of aliens known as Skrulls that were first introduced in Captain Marvel. Marvel debuted the first trailer during their presentation, showcasing the darker tone the series will take. It has not yet been released to the public. Additional cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle.

Spring 2023

Echo

Led by Alaqua Cox, Echo follows Maya Lopez, a Deaf amputee heroine who was introduced to viewers in Hawkeye. The series will follow Maya as she reflects on her criminal past. Along with shepherding in welcome disability rep, Maya is also the MCU's first Native American superhero. Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox reprise their Daredevil roles for the series, which also stars Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Zahn McClarnon.

Summer 2023

Loki Season 2

The TVA is facing some major changes, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) may yet be the one to save the day. The upcoming season of Loki will see the trickster dealing with Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) betrayal, the TVA, and the aftermath of the Sacred Timeline branching where it shouldn't. Owen Wilson also returns as Mobius, along with Eugene Cordero and Rafael Casal.

Summer 2023

Ironheart

In this new series, Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams, a student at MIT who uses reverse engineering tactics to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man's. While viewers have to wait to see her solo adventures, Thorne will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Riri. Additional Ironheart cast includes Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross.

Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

It was Agatha all along, but that didn't stop her from receiving her own series. Formerly titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the WandaVision spin-off will follow Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Wanda's seemingly friendly neighbor who turned out to be an evil witch. Details are being kept tightly under wraps, but the new title suggests Agatha will indulge in many shenanigans throughout the series. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer returns as a writer and executive producer for Coven of Chaos.

Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock is back and officially a part of the MCU! The upcoming Daredevil revival, which initially ran on Netflix for three seasons, is heading to Disney+ for an 18-episode season. Cox will return to play the titular character. The series will reportedly be developed by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. At this time there is no word on the plot or whether other Daredevil alums will return.

Spring 2024

While we wait for this new era of Marvel to kick off, check out the most recent trailer for She-Hulk below:

