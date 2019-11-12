Kevin Feige Says She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel Will Appear in MCU Movies After Disney+

0

The brand new streaming service Disney+ launched today, marking the beginning of a new era in a number of ways. While original Marvel Studios content won’t start airing on Disney Plus until Fall 2020, the studio is hard at work crafting a number of new TV shows based on new and existing MCU characters, offering a new way to spend time with your favorite Marvel heroes.

First out of the gate is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and that will be followed by WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and the triumphant return of Tom Hiddleston in Loki. But Marvel will also be introducing brand new MCU characters in the shows She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight, and now Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige has confirmed that those new characters will also appear in the movies.

Speaking on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast, Feige revealed that She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight will first be introduced to audiences via their individual Disney Plus series, but after that they will cross over into the MCU movies:

“It’s specifically the plan that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in theaters and will be on Disney+… All of those characters [in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision] will undergo transformative, I hope, very exciting experiences in that show and then go into our movies. So they’ll go back and forth. Some characters, like we’ve announced She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, you will meet for the first time in a Disney+ show, and then they will go into the movies. But the MCU will now go back and forth.”

This is a first for the MCU, despite the “connected” nature of previous Marvel TV shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Netflix series like Daredevil and Jessica Jones. The reason those shows felt so disconnected from the onscreen MCU was that Feige didn’t run Marvel TV, Jeph Loeb did, and Loeb was telling different kinds of stories with different writers who weren’t “inside” the grand plan that Marvel Studios was designing.

Now, however, with Loeb stepping down and Feige now overseeing Marvel TV in his new post as Marvel’s chief creative officer, the stories of the Marvel movies are being mapped out alongside the stories of the Marvel TV shows, so they can fully intersect. That’s an exciting prospect for fans, and it opens up a new, longform avenue of storytelling for characters both new and old.

And indeed, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel are highly anticipated.