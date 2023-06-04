Ah, the summer of 2003. "Crazy in Love" was the tune everybody was grooving to. The O.C. premiered on TV in the early days of August 2003. And then there were the movies, which consisted of the usual big-budget sequels and animated kid movies audiences had come to expect from the hottest months of the year. At the time, the general public likely thought the crop of summer 2003 motion pictures was pretty routine. It’s not that there weren’t beloved features that summer, it’s just that the summer as a whole didn’t immediately seem like it’d be going down in history.

But with 20 years of hindsight, the summer 2003 box office has proved to be an incredibly important season in the history of Hollywood. Within these fourth months of box office results, the future of Hollywood was foreshadowed. Trends for which studios would be reigning supreme, where certain kinds of movies would be most lucrative, and all kinds of future fixtures of the cinematic landscape were all established in the summer of 2003. The biggest hits and flops at the summer 2003 box office weren’t quite as rampantly influential as “Crazy in Love,” but they still had massive ripple effects on the future of the film industry.

Summer 2003 Belonged to Disney

One way the summer 2003 box office heralded the future of movies was in how Disney fared in this season. The 21st century had not been kind to Walt Disney Pictures. The studio’s features grossed just $901.6 million in 2001, a whopping 25% dip from its domestic haul just two years earlier and well below the $1+ billion annual North American grosses it had churned out typically without fail in the 1990s. Though the studio still released occasional hits like Monsters, Inc. and Signs, too many Touchstone Pictures releases like Reign of Fire were bleeding money. Meanwhile, homegrown animated efforts like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire were tanking, severely dragging the studio’s box office prowess in the process.

But in the summer of 2003, Disney got a pair of significant reprises in the form of Finding Nemo and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Both projects grossed well over $300 million domestically in the summer of 2003, the first projects from Disney to crack that $300 million domestic mark since The Lion King in 1994. Speaking of that animated musical, Nemo surpassed The Lion King to become the biggest animated movie in history at the North American box office, an impressive feat that crystallized how powerful Pixar Animation Studios had become (ironically just as Disney was looking to part ways with the company). The Curse of the Black Pearl may have been an even more important hit for Disney, though, since it solidified that Walt Disney Pictures was capable of releasing lucrative PG-13 titles without the aid of its Touchstone Pictures division.

Suddenly, a new world had opened for Disney’s options for future summertime programming. It could now embrace the big-budget blockbuster franchise game that studios like Warner Bros. were employing to such lucrative ends. The success of The Curse of the Black Pearl paved the way for not just future Pirates of the Caribbean movies but also a world where Disney would release Star Wars sequels and multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies a year. In the summer of 2003, Disney experienced its biggest box office hits in ages. The studio was now angling to keep that momentum going, and it would end up focusing on further PG-13 blockbusters in a way that would totally upend and shape the film industry. Nobody could’ve predicted that when they were just buying a ticket to The Curse of the Black Pearl back in July 2003.

But What About the Rest of the Summer 2003 Box Office Slate?

It wasn’t just Disney that prospered in the summer of 2003. This season was also kind to superhero movies, with the top ten biggest films of that summer including X2: X-Men United and Hulk. For the first time in history, multiple Marvel movies were among the biggest features of a given summer. Just six years earlier, the idea of doing live-action adaptations of Marvel characters sounded like a ludicrous notion that could only result in more Howard the Duck disasters. A year after Spider-Man shattered box office records, though, the summer of 2003 reaffirmed the power of these types of superhero movies. The winds of change were blowing in the direction of Marvel Comics creations.

By contrast, there was that summer's massive comedy Bruce Almighty, which ended up grossing $242.8 million domestically after debuting over Memorial Day weekend. This Jim Carrey vehicle ended up being the last hurrah for a certain kind of Memorial Day blockbuster. Up to this point, that holiday frame had been the home for certain franchise titles (Mission: Impossible II and Godzilla, namely) but it was also a good launchpad for original features that weren’t necessarily meant to spawn long-running sagas like Pearl Harbor, Notting Hill, and Insomnia. Since many massive tentpoles like the Star Wars prequels or 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded often opted to open in mid-May, that opened the door for Memorial Day to be a go-to home for offbeat original fare aimed at grown-ups.

However, despite Bruce Almighty becoming one of Jim Carrey’s biggest hits in history, it was also an aberration in the summer 2003 box office landscape. Many of the biggest movies in this season were either sequels or movies intended to launch long-term franchises. The financial riches of such projects inspired Hollywood's increasing reliance on action-oriented tentpoles rather than high-concept comedies. Because of this industry shift, studios quickly began to exploit Memorial Day frame for traditional tentpole fare. X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 would kick off a wave of exclusively annual action blockbusters dominating the Memorial Day frame. Save for The Hangover: Part II in 2011 (itself a sequel), Memorial Day comedies have never come close to matching the box office heights of 2003’s Bruce Almighty again. Nobody could’ve imagined it then, but Bruce Almighty was a last gasp for a certain kind of Memorial Day box office champion.

Speaking of last gasps, summer 2003’s biggest bomb, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, sealed the fate of hand-drawn animation in North America. This DreamWorks Animation title was just the latest 2D title to lose tens of millions at the box office at the dawn of the 21st century, but its failure specifically inspired DreamWorks to abandon the artform and instead exclusively favor computer-animated projects. Comparing the box office of Finding Nemo and Sinbad in the summer of 2003, it became clearer than ever which of these animation mediums was going to be a fixture of theatrical movie-going that would proceed it. If Marvel Comics adaptations and Pixar movies cemented bright new futures in the summer of 2003, hand-drawn animation experienced one of its final nails in the coffin that same season.

Sequels as Far as the Eye Can See

Perhaps the greatest lasting legacy of summer 2003 was in just how many sequels showed up among the highest-grossing movies of the season. Among the ten biggest features of the season, six were sequels and only two (Finding Nemo and Bruce Almighty) were not based on any pre-existing source material. By comparison, the top ten movies of summer 2002 featured only four titles that were either sequels or remakes, though all but three of these projects (Signs, Lilo & Stitch, and xXx) were based on some pre-existing source material. Summer 2003 was quite similar to summer 2001, which featured six sequels among its ten biggest movies (every feature in the top ten save for The Fast and the Furious was based on pre-existing material) while summer 2000 only featured two sequels in its top ten biggest motion pictures and only three films based on pre-existing source material.

Across the first four years of the 2000s, things were already shifting to a landscape where sequels were much more prominent and dominated the pop culture landscape. Summer 2019's top ten biggest titles featuring eight sequels and only one movie not based on pre-existing source material are more extreme in terms of franchise fever than summer 2003. However, the seeds of the future were planted in the box office of summer 2003. Even with an original film (Finding Nemo) being the biggest movie of the summer at the domestic box office, all the cash brought in by a flood of sequels tantalized Hollywood and laid the groundwork for further sequels.

More importantly, the summer of 2003 is when key developments in the modern movie franchise landscape began to take shape. The Fast & Furious saga confirmed it could live beyond just one title, Disney established its ability to launch PG-13 blockbusters without the aid of the Touchstone Pictures label, and X2: X-Men United became only the second Marvel Comics adaptation ever to clear $200 million in North America. Modern summer movie-going and box office trends look very similar to some of the big financial breakthroughs of summer 2003. Nobody could’ve imagined it at the time, but to walk into a movie theater this season wasn’t just a way to get a reprieve from the heat. It was also a way to see into the future and what kind of projects Hollywood would grow increasingly reliant on for box office glory.