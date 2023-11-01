This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Things are shaking up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and not all of them for the better. According to a new report from Variety, the studio is looking to replace Kang the Conqueror as their major franchise villain after star Jonathan Majors ran into legal trouble, and are reportedly looking into swapping him for Doctor Doom, the iconic steel-faced villain best known as the archnemesis of the Fantastic Four, who are soon to get their own Marvel film.