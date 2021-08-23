With every new Marvel film, there are always exciting new toys close behind, and the upcoming Eternals film is no exception. Hasbro, Funko, and LEGO have revealed their lineup of some eternally cool toys headed to toystores on October 1st.

Hasbro's Legends line features hyper-realistic 6-inch action figures, immortalizing the heroic ensemble cast of the Eternals. From Richard Madden's Ikaris to Gemma Chan's Sersi, you can find them all in the line, including Angelina Jolie's Thena, Salma Hayek's Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos, Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, Barry Keoghan's Druig, Lia McHugh's Sprite, and Don Lee's Gilgamesh, who you can assemble from pieces sold with the other six figures. Notably, the Legends line only features superheroes, so Kit Harington's Dane Whitman doesn't have one. Yet. Perhaps they're waiting for him to don the title of Black Knight first.

If you are desperate to own your very own Dane Whitman figure, you are in luck because Funko unveiled their Pop! vinyl figure collection and you can snag him in his street clothes. The Funko Pop! collection is seriously impressive because you can pick up all ten members of the Eternals team with store-exclusive variants and keychain versions.

RELATED: First ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funkos Reveal Brand-New Costumes

LEGO also revealed four new sets this week, some of which seem to reveal key moments from the upcoming film. The "Eternal's Aerial Assault" set has a minifig Ikaris and Sprite fighting against a winged Deviant, which was introduced in the new trailer.

You can pick up minifigs of Ajak, Kingo, Ikaris, and Sersi in the "In Arishem's Shadow" set, which features the terrifying Celestial being Arishem. The Aerial Assault isn't the only set with the cast facing off against a Deviant, in "Deviant Ambush!" Gilgamesh, Thena, and Makkari take on a colorful LEGO brick Deviant. If these nearly 200-piece sets seem too easy for you, the "Rise of Domo" is an impressive 1,040-piece set.

Hasbro's Legends figures are $19 each, Funko Pops! start at $9 apiece, and the LEGO sets range from $9 to $99, depending on the set. Check out the new Eternals figures below:

Marvel Legends Eternals Figures

LEGO Eternals Rise of the Domo

LEGO Eternals Aerial Assault

LEGO Eternals Deviant Ambush!

LEGO Eternals In Arishem's Shadow

Funko POP! Figures

KEEP READING: Who Is the Villain In 'Eternals'? The Full Trailer Offers New Deviant Clues

Share Share Tweet Email

From 'Slither' to 'The Suicide Squad,' James Gunn's Portrayal of Incompetent Adults is Surprisingly Poignant In James Gunn’s films, adults are just older, bigger children.

Read Next