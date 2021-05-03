Marvel Studios has shared the first footage of Chloé Zhao's Eternals in a new promo celebrating the return to movie theaters and the upcoming films of Phase 4 of the MCU, so your Monday is now saved.

Though the promo doesn't show a lot, we do get our first look at the titular Eternals, a race of superpowered and immortal beings that have protected Earth for millennia, to the point where some of them are even mistaken for gods. The footage seems to focus more on Angelina Jolie's Thena, who is seen wielding a very cool and alien-looking golden sword, with a very brief look at the rest of the team, who are seemingly getting back together to face some unknown forces, with voice-over narration telling: "When you love something, you fight for it."

The rest of the promo celebrates the incredibly cinematic moments we've shared in theaters, as we see a clip of fan reactions to that "On Your Left" moment in Avengers: Endgame as well as Steve Rogers uttering the iconic "Avengers Assemble" line. This is accompanied by a lovely narration by Stan Lee himself about the magic of the movies. Then, it is all about preparing fans for the upcoming movies of Phase 4, starting with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the debut of footage from Eternals.

In the comics created by Jack Kirby, the Eternals are a group of superpowered beings that were intended to act as defenders of the Earth against an ancient evil force known as the Deviants. Despite centuries of fighting, the Eternals disbanded at some point and went into hiding, but the rather tragic and universe-changing events of Avengers: Endgame led the Eternals to put the band back together in anticipation of the return of the Deviants. They are basically Marvel's answer to DC's saga of the New Gods, which makes sense given Kirby's involvement.

Eternals comes out in theaters on November 5, 2021, and as the brief footage shows, it boasts an incredibly stacked ensemble that also includes Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ma Dong-seok.

