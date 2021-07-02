If you want to take an epic hero journey through the Multiverse, then you'll want to pre-register now for MARVEL Future Revolution. This mobile action RPG adventure has players attempting to protect the "Primary Earth," the result of multiple different Earths across the Multiverse merging into one. At your fingertips are a variety of superheroes, powers, millions of different costume choices, and unlockable content which becomes available at higher levels.

Marvel fans can start by choosing one of 8 different playable heroes: Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and Storm. There are over four hundred million - yes, million - different costume combinations straight from the Marvel Universe which you can use to dress your hero in style. Mission zones in the game include New Stark City, the Hydra Empire, and Sakaar - among other places. There's multiplayer and PvP action, too. Whether you want to go one-on-one with your in-game rival or get a bunch of your friends to form a 10 vs 10 Squad, there's more to this game than just a single-player adventure. As you level up, you can unlock Raids, Special Operations, Blitz content, and more.

Bill Rosemann, VP of Creative at Marvel Games, promises that "players can live out their superhero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor, and fun that fans expect from Marvel." Danny Koo, Director of Product Development, goes on to add that "our ongoing collaboration with Netmarble has allowed us to bring the expansive worlds, exciting characters, and fan-favorite stories from the Marvel Universe to mobile games seamlessly."

Pre-registration is open now for this free-to-play mobile game on both iOS and Android. Registering now and joining the 'Omega Flight' will grant players access to a variety of pre-registration launch Rewards. There is no specific release date yet, but Marvel has announced that the game will be available in the second half of 2021. Check out the game trailer below.

