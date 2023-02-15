In a war against galactic threats, the hilariously outgunned heroes of earth tip the scales in their favor by wielding weapons of science. Loki, Ultron, Thanos, and more unstoppable villains have been nullified with the help of scientific breakthroughs from the MCU’s smartest minds.

Hardware like Captain America’s shield has collected the super soldier approximately 87 fatalities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without the use of mind-blowing machinery, the universe would have suffered a disastrous fate. Now, with the Quantum Satellite about to be introduced to the multiverse, there's bound to be some major changes.

1 Quantum Satellite

Trailers for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (premiering on February 17th) display a Quantum Satellite that allows the heroes to communicate with lifeforms in the Quantum Realm. If used wisely, the technology could eventually further Hank Pym’s research of the unknown dimension.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne character was trapped in the Quantum Realm for twenty-nine years after mistakenly breaching its gate. A lengthy accident like that for future victims is now unlikely because Cassie Lang’s satellite can serve as a search party tool.

2 Regeneration Cradle

Immortality isn’t a job description when fighters sign up for the Avengers Initiative. Thanks to Dr. Helen Cho’s regeneration cradle, soldiers can instantly erase wounds suffered at the hands of Hydra and other enemies.

Clint Barton survived the second phase of the MCU mainly because of the regeneration cradle rather than his bow and arrow. Dr. Cho’s regeneration technique heals wounds by creating new tissue. The cradle is responsible for creating the shell that would ultimately become Vision.

3 Helicarriers

The helicarriers in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Age of Ultron serve as military bases, evacuation transport and fighter aircraft. The floating bases literally gave S.H.I.E.L.D. the higher ground against foes in the MCU.

Equipped with an invisibility function, the helicarriers have inspired Stark Industries aircraft like the plane seen in Spiderman: Homecoming meant to transport Tony Stark’s weapons across the city without enemy interference. The Avengers faced stiff penalties in Captain America: Civil War for the casualties suffered in their battle against Ultron, but the deaths would have skyrocketed if it had not been for the flock of evacuation pods from Fury’s helicarriers that delivered civilians safely off of the Sokovian rock.

4 Artificial Intelligence

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the powerful duo Bruce Banner and Tony Stark father artificial intelligence with help from Loki’s scepter. Seeds from their discovery include Ultron and his evil army of clones and Vision.

At the begging of Ultron, the heroes’ complaints about the competition are justified in the first half of the sequel because Hydra’s research with the tesseract and Loki’s scepter gift the villains an advantage over Earth’s mightiest heroes. After the Avengers draft the artificially intelligent Vision to their squad, the group forms a strong collective that holds a head and shoulders advantage over their foes.

5 Nanotechnology

The nanotechnology fused into Tony Stark’s Mark 50 and Mark 85 armor and T’Challa’s Black Panther suits allow mortal men to compete with titans. The nanobots serve as a strong gap closer for characters who are short on magic or access to otherworldly mechanics.

In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Spiderman, and Iron Man are benefactors of the nanotech and excel during a game of keep away with the Infinity Gauntlet. Speaking of gauntlets, the nanobots allowed the Avengers to create a mitt strong enough to house all six infinity stones without having to travel to Nidavellir like Thanos had to.

6 Captain America’s Shield

Captain America’s aerodynamic shield is a cool weapon, a shield, and an American symbol in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Howard Stark’s vibranium disc was gifted to Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger and the creation rivals iconic equipment like Thor’s hammer.

Ultron jokes about Rogers’ weapon being a simple frisbee, but there’s definitely more to it than that. The super soldier serum that runs through Rogers’ blood gives him an edge, but ultimately, Cap’s shield makes him one of the Avengers’ most dangerous aggressors during melees.

7 Wakanda Energy Barrier

The treasures of Wakanda are weapons of mass destruction if they fall into the wrong hands. The energy barrier on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has masked Wakanda and its vibranium mines from the world for centuries.

Not only does the barrier keep threats out of Wakanda, but it can trap them as well. During the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, the force field makes Wakanda the ideal location to host a battle against Thanos’ army. Excluding Thanos’ snap, the Avengers keep losses to a minimum by opening the energy barrier to protect the world from the blasts during the battle.

8 Arc Reactor Technology

Tony Stark literally kickstarted the MCU after “[he] was able to build [the arc reactor technology] in a cave with a box of scraps.” Piggybacking off his father’s prototype, Stark’s invention helps him realize his dream of creating a suit of armor around the world.

The arc reactor technology that hovers over Tony Stark’s heart in the Iron Man franchise prevents shrapnel metal from piercing his chest. The scientific breakthrough also serves as the battery that powers Iron Man’s legion of armored suits. The tech is a source of clean energy used to power the Stark Tower in the first two phases of the MCU which equips the Avengers with the resources needed to take down Loki and Ultron.

9 Pym Particles

The Pym particles from the Ant-Man franchise are wielded by Ant-Man and Wasp and “could change the texture of reality.” The subatomic particles can manipulate mass, density, strength, and rival some of Stark Industries' best inventions.

Hank Pym’s hardware was the difference maker in cheating Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Endgame. The particles are solely responsible for Scott Lang’s high kill count during the final showdown in Endgame, but the main benefit of the tech is that it serves as a key to the entrance of the Quantum Realm.

10 Time-Space GPS

Tony Stark’s “fully functioning time-space GPS” band from Avengers: Endgame helped the Earth’s mightiest heroes navigate time through the Quantum Realm. The bracelets put the Avengers in a position to retrieve all the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos and his evil army.

After Thanos annihilated half the universe with the snap of a finger, all hope was lost until Iron Man discovered time travel and put it in the palm of each Avenger’s hand. The technology enables the group to complete a time heist that saves their timeline and renders an alternate 2014 timeline free from Thanos’ reign.

