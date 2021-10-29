The game will reportedly be a "completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe."

Skydance Media has announced that their gaming division, headed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, will be working on a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" game set in the Marvel universe.

Announced in a statement on Skydance Media's website, Skydance New Media and Marvel Games have partnered to create a brand new AAA Marvel video game project. This project will have a "completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe." Hennig, who serves as president of Skydance New Media, said in a statement:

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game. The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

Henning was the creative director and writer for the first three Uncharted games and departed Naughty Dog in 2014. She was working on another giant IP with an unannounced "story-based, linear action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe" before that was canceled with EA's closure of Visceral Games in 2017. Hennig joined Skydance Media in 2019 to head up the studio's new interactive media division alongside Julian Beak, both of whom aim to "pioneer a new category of story-focused interactive entertainment—a groundbreaking convergence of games, film, and television."

Image via Naughty Dog

The statement also confirms that the team over at Skydance New Media is assembling a team of developers and crew with "decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming." They will also have a team of creative consultants from all aspects of the entertainment world, from film, television, and, of course, comics. "The Skydance New Media team is laser-focused on creating high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences crafted for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services and designed to be appealing, inviting, and accessible to a global audience."

Also included in the statement was a quote by Jay Ong, Executive Vice President & Head of Marvel Games, sharing the excitement felt by the team to be working with someone as celebrated in the industry as Hennig. “Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance. Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting. We’re excited to share more with Marvel fans when the time is right."

It is unclear when we can expect Skydance's new Marvel game.

