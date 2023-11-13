The Big Picture Marvel quickly renamed one of their most iconic characters after the events of Loki Season 2, now known as God Loki.

The season finale saw Loki unleash a power that transcends time, space, and the universe itself.

The title "God Loki" signifies immense power and solidifies Loki as one of the most potent entities in the Marvel multiverse.

Following the emotional and stunning conclusion of Loki Season 2, Marvel has quickly moved to rename the titular character after the events that occurred at the end of time. The son of Odin was once the Prince of Asgard, the God of Mischief, but now simply God Loki. And to mark the occasion, Marvel has released a new poster as well as a new Funko Pop! figure, denoting the name and the character's visual redesign.

The season 2 finale of Loki saw the character break the cycle set forth by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and take time — literally — into his own hands, unleashing a power hitherto unseen, not just from himself, but any character, by taking every individual branch of time, giving them life, and wrapping himself around them within the MCU's new Yggdrasil tree, at the centre of time, space, and the universe.

Despite speculation that the character's new title would be the God of Stories — as in the comic books — the simpler God Loki name is more sensible and, indeed, meaningful. The simplicity of the title requires minimal explanation and resonates with the notion that Loki, as the guardian of the multiverse, essentially holds dominion over everything within the Marvel multiverse, transcending the confines of mere storytelling within the tree of life that was first referenced in 2011's Thor.

What Happens to Loki in 'Loki' Season 2's Finale?

In essence, God Loki ties up in a neat bow the character's evolution in the MCU, eliminating the need for further details. And not only that, the title also provides audiences with a clear understanding of Loki's now-immense power. Unlike being the god of a particular aspect, which would set expectations based on previous titles like the Mischief title with its illusions or the Stories title with its time powers, God Loki signifies a power that surpasses anything seen before. This solidifies his position as one of the most potent entities in the multiverse, especially after the events of Loki Season 2.

