Laura Donnelly has joined Gael Garcia Bernal in Disney+’s Marvel Halloween Special, which will reportedly bring Werewolf by Night into the MCU. While official information about the special is still scarce, Deadline confirms Donnelly is now part of the cast and could be playing the heroine known as Vampire by Night.

Donnelly is the second star attached to the project, which previously added Bernal supposedly as a lead. Donnelly is best known for playing Amalia True in HBO’s The Nevers and for her parts in movies Tolkien and The Program. Donnelly also won the Best Actress award at the Olivier Awards for her performance in The Ferryman. She’s not currently attached to any project, which gives her plenty of time to deep dive into the MCU’s mysterious Halloween Special on Disney+.

The first Werewolf by Night, Jack Russell, was introduced in 1972’s Marvel Spotlight #2 and was created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog from an idea by Roy Thomas. Stan Lee baptized the comic book series, and Roy and Jean Thomas defined the plot for the first issue, making Russell a rare superhero created by five different people. In the comics, Russell comes from a long lineage cursed with lycanthropy. Still, he remains fully aware of most of his transformations and controls his powerful werewolf body to fight evildoers.

Image via Marvel Animation

RELATED:‌ Oscar Isaac Says 'Moon Knight' Is the "Most Challenging" Role of His Career

As for Nina Price, a.k.a. Vampire by Night, she first appeared in 2005’s Amazing Fantasy #10 and was created by writer Jeff Parker and artist Federica Manfredi. The niece of Jack Russell, Nina can transform into either a werewolf or a vampiress between dusk and dawn. If Donelly proves to be Nina Price, that would all but confirm that the upcoming MCU Halloween Special indeed follows the story of Werewolf by Night. Also, with the upcoming Blade movie starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, the MCU is more than ready to explore the many vampire characters of Marvel’s comics.

It’s also worth noticing that Werewolf by Night has a deep comic book connection with the character of Moon Knight, who is getting his own solo series next year starring Oscar Isaac in the title role. Moon Knight was created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin for 1975’s Werewolf by Night #32, so it would be fitting if both characters made their MCU debut together.

Moon Knight comes to Disney+ this year. As more news of the Disney+ Halloween special potentially featuring Werewolf by Night is revealed by the full moon, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

'Moon Knight': First Footage Reveals a Tortured Oscar Isaac 'Moon Knight' is set to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email