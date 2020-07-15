First ‘Helstrom’ Images Tease a Very Serious Marvel Hulu Show

This week, Hulu released the first images from upcoming Marvel series Helstrom. The series is one of the last Marvel TV shows greenlit and put into production under former Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb‘s watch.

Helstrom fans might feel a bit underwhelmed by these first images. The vibe of the photos hint at a show which is a bit more serious and grounded while also a little less otherworldly than the comics on which it is based. Featured prominently in the photo set are Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon). As previously revealed when the Helstrom cast was announced, Daimon is a cynical ethics professor who moonlights as an exorcist and Ana is an auctioneer by day and, by night, a woman driven to rid the world of evil. Oh, and a key plot detail here: Daimon and Ana are the children of a serial killer, but so far it is still unclear if Helstrom will incorporate Daimon and Ana’s comic book origins to any degree.

Also featured in these new Helstrom images are supporting cast members Elizabeth Marvel, as Victoria, Daimon and Ana’s mother who is currently institutionalized; Robert Wisdom as a friend of Ana’s with deep knowledge of the occult; June Carryl, a psychologist and ally of the Helstrom family; Ariana Guerra as a woman sent by the Vatican to help Daimon and Ana uncover cases of possession; and Alain Uy, Ana’s friend and business partner.

Helstrom will premiere on Hulu in 2020. The Helstrom team will also be speaking about their Marvel/Hulu show during Comic-Con@Home 2020 on Friday, July 24. You can get a look at the rest of the new Helstrom images below.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.