‘Marvel’s Hero Project’ Review: Disney+ Delivers an Endearing, Empowering Docuseries

If you need a hopeful, uplifting, and positive force for change in your streaming schedule, turn to the Disney+ docu-series, Marvel’s Hero Project. The non-fiction show reveals the remarkable, positive change 20 young, real-life heroes are making in their own communities. These inspiring, driven and engaging kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them by welcoming them into Marvel’s Hero Project.
The episodes are set up like this: The first, introductory part sees various Marvel Comics execs highlighting the impact that the young hero in question has had on their community and figuring out just which comic book superpowers are most befitting. The bulk of the episode then focuses on the youngsters and their support groups. This is where the true heroism of their story comes through and where you’ll feel your heart melt a little more, each and every time. And then, twenty minutes later, you’ll get to see the hometown hero enjoy the fruits of their labor with a special acknowledgement from Marvel, which includes a personalized letter, a custom jacket, and a one-of-a-kind comic book made just for them. It’s as whole as you can get and a nice spirit-lifter available at your fingertips on Disney+.
Marvel’s Hero Project will be available on Disney+ on November 12th. Click here for a list of everything else on Disney+ on Launch Day.
Check out the official trailer below, followed by synopses for the upcoming episodes, released weekly.
Inspired by her limb difference, Jordan has honed her skills as a designer and an inventor. A tireless champion for inclusivity in the industrial design community, she is giving the next generation of kids the tools to build a more accessible world. In recognition of Jordan’s effort and dedication, she’s about be initiated into an elite group of extraordinary kids, joining Marvel’s Hero Project.
Elijah’s extraordinary empathy is his superpower. Speaking out to prevent child abuse, he has galvanized children, adults, and those in public service to join him in his rallying cry to protect the most vulnerable members of society. Elijah is already a hero in his community, and now, in recognition of his commitment to helping children, Marvel is making him a Super Hero.
When Adonis lost his eyesight at age 5, he didn’t lose his ambition to one day play professional football. Now, as a celebrated running back for his high school team, he has changed the way people see those who are visually impaired, on the field and off. Already a local hero, Adonis’s story is about to be broadcast to the world when Marvel makes him a Super Hero.