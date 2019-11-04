‘Marvel’s Hero Project’ Review: Disney+ Delivers an Endearing, Empowering Docuseries

0

If you need a hopeful, uplifting, and positive force for change in your streaming schedule, turn to the Disney+ docu-series, Marvel’s Hero Project. The non-fiction show reveals the remarkable, positive change 20 young, real-life heroes are making in their own communities. These inspiring, driven and engaging kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them by welcoming them into Marvel’s Hero Project.

The episodes are set up like this: The first, introductory part sees various Marvel Comics execs highlighting the impact that the young hero in question has had on their community and figuring out just which comic book superpowers are most befitting. The bulk of the episode then focuses on the youngsters and their support groups. This is where the true heroism of their story comes through and where you’ll feel your heart melt a little more, each and every time. And then, twenty minutes later, you’ll get to see the hometown hero enjoy the fruits of their labor with a special acknowledgement from Marvel, which includes a personalized letter, a custom jacket, and a one-of-a-kind comic book made just for them. It’s as whole as you can get and a nice spirit-lifter available at your fingertips on Disney+.

Marvel’s Hero Project will be available on Disney+ on November 12th. Click here for a list of everything else on Disney+ on Launch Day.

Check out the official trailer below, followed by synopses for the upcoming episodes, released weekly.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>