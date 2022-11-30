Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the box office, having earned over $550 million worldwide after just two weeks in cinemas and reminding fans of the quality of the MCU. The hit sequel features everything that makes the cinematic universe so great, hilarious one-liners, teases of what's to come next, and epic fight scenes.

It's Shuri (Letitia Wright) who finds herself in the epic fight scene this time, squaring off against Namor in one of the most brutal MCU fights of recent memory. She isn't the only Marvel hero to survive a fierce encounter. In fact, most of our favorite heroes have.

Iron Man - 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Not many people walk away from a fight with the Mad Titan, but thanks to a late intervention from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the incredible power of Tony's suit, that's exactly what Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) does in Avengers: Infinity War.

Tony uses every weapon he has at his disposal in the fight, managing to draw just a single drop of blood from Thanos' (Josh Brolin) cheek before the villain turns the battle in his favor. He stabs Tony and is ready to finish him off before Strange hands over the time stone, sparing Tony's life.

Captain America - 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Before Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) makes his cinematic debut as Captain America in the hotly-anticipated Captain America: New World Order, we must remember what came before. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), is a man who'd do anything to save the world, including fighting his very best friend.

After a fierce fight in which Cap was stabbed and shot while trying to stop the helicarriers from opening fire, he eventually dropped his shield and refused to fight Bucky (Sebastian Stan) anymore. Bucky nearly kills Cap before finally remembering who he is and diving into the water to pull his friend to safety.

Thor - 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Not every hero manages to walk away from fights unscathed. Such was the case for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) when he squared off against his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) in the third act of Thor: Ragnarok, a fight in which the God of Lightning not only lost an eye but also allowed Asgard to be destroyed.

Hela was a fierce warrior, and after losing his eye, Thor realized she was simply too powerful to be stopped. The only way to save the Asgardians was to summon Surtur to destroy Asgard entirely. But as Thor said, 'Asgard is not a place; it's a people.'

Hulk - 'The Incredible Hulk'

Before he returned as a much calmer and well-rounded version of the character, The Abomination (Tim Roth) was an almost unstoppable threat. Only the Hulk (Edward Norton) had the power to stop the monstrous character from tearing his way through New York.

Hulk endured a lot of punishment during this scrap. He was stabbed and beaten with a chain by Abomination before finally finding the power and speed needed to steal the chain and use the weapon against Abomination before choosing not to kill his enemy, proving that the Hulk isn't completely out of control.

T'Challa - 'Black Panther'

T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) had not held the mantle of Black Panther for too long before a Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), a cousin he didn't even know existed, arrived in Wakanda to challenge for the throne. This challenge took the pair to Warrior Falls, where T'Challa faced a threat much larger and more powerful than he'd expected.

Killmonger was a relentless fighter. He moved with speed, intensity, and power as he overcame T'Challa, before eventually stabbing him and tossing him into the waterfall. This is arguably Marvel's most brutal fight yet, and one that deserves to be rewatched over and over again.

Spider-Man - 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has more reason than most to want to his battle against the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), having watched the villain murder his aunt just hours earlier.

This fight was unlike any fight the web-slinger has taken part in. It was mostly hand-to-hand combat, making his webs largely ineffective. Thankfully, Spider-Man is a gifted fighter, and his athleticism means he defeats the Goblin with relative ease. Luckily, the other Spider-Men are on hand to remind him not to kill his enemy.

Black Widow - 'Black Widow'

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was faced with an almost impossible task when she came up against Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), an opponent who can learn your fighting style and know exactly what to do to come out victorious.

Though Black Widow is an expert marksman and one of the best hand-to-hand fighters in the MCU, Taskmaster seemingly anticipates every attack and wins their first encounter with relative simplicity. Of course, the story was quite different when the two met for the final time. Taskmaster will soon be back fighting for good in the highly-anticipatedThunderbolts.

Doctor Strange - 'Doctor Strange'

This is a strange entry on the list because, technically speaking, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) didn't survive his encounter with Dormammu. In fact, he died many, many times in some of the most horrible and violent ways imaginable.

Of course, this was all a part of Strange's plan. He knew that he could not defeat Dormammu, so instead, he trapped him in a time loop, in which he would die an infinite number of times until Dormammu finally gave up. The master of the mystic arts may not be more powerful than Dormammu, but thankfully for the world, he's certainly more intelligent.

The Guardians of the Galaxy - 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

The Guardians of the Galaxy have to be included as a team because that's how they fight, with each member looking out for the others regardless of who they find themselves against. That teamwork has never been more apparent than when the Guardians took on Ronin and, as a result of that, the power stone.

After barely surviving their run-in with Ronin, the Guardians team together to wield the infinity stone, further highlighting the fact that the band of misfits really can accomplish anything when they're together. Hopefully, they'll still have this team spirit when they return to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and later in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Shuri - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Shuri had to deal with a lot more than just the threat of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in Wakanda Forever; she also had to come to terms with her grief and finally mourn her brother. Something she was only able to do after surviving a brutal brawl with Namor in the desert.

Shuri is stabbed in the stomach while fighting for her nation, something she manages to overcome because she knows that Wakanda will fall should she let Namor escape. It's safe to say this encounter more than prepared her for the difficulty and violence of life as a superhero.

