Marvel/Hulu Series ‘Tigra & Dazzler Show’ on Hold After Writing Staff Exits

Something very wrong seems to have happened on the production of Tigra & Dazzler Show, the upcoming adult animation show being developed by Marvel for Hulu. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, every single writer, including showrunner Erica Rivinoja (Girls Trip), was fired by Marvel after creative differences couldn’t be surmounted.

This move comes at a dramatic crossroads for the TV show, which was 15 weeks into their 20-week production schedule and is part one of many individual Marvel/Hulu series that will eventually cross over into The Offenders event. Rivinoja and her team crafted many outlines and scripts already — all of which will now be thrown out by Marvel as they chart a new path. No source has commented on the nature of the creative disputes or why it came down to firing the entire team. But Marvel and Hulu have insisted they will continue production on the show alongside executive producer and voice actor Chelsea Handler — once they find a brand new writing team, of course.

The show’s initial premise — in which “two woke superheroes and best friends” live in Los Angeles alongside a bunch of other superpowered individuals — will likely stay similar in the rehaul. And Marvel doesn’t have to worry about retooling anything toward the eventual Offenders crossover, as the series are designed to be self-contained with the exception of the event. Since the release of Disney+ and restructuring of Marvel executives like Kevin Feige and Joseph Loeb, many Marvel TV shows have been shaken up and/or discarded (like the Netflix Defenders series, of which The Offenders is cheekily named after). But sources insist this has nothing to do with the Tigra & Dazzler Show shake-up — it’s all based on the creative aspect, not business. So what was the team doing that rankled Marvel’s feathers so much? And what will the new version of the show look like?

Tigra & Dazzler Show is still, somehow, scheduled to drop on Hulu sometime in the future, alongside other Marvel adult animated shows M.O.D.O.K., Hit-Monkey, and Howard the Duck.