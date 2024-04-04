The Big Picture Infinity Paws is a new digital comic series featuring Marvel's beloved animals in a fun, colorful adventure.

Join Jeff the Land Shark, Chewie, Alligator Loki, and Lucky the Pizza Dog on an action-packed, adorable journey.

The series, created by Jason Loo and Nao Fuji, promises cuteness, heroism, and surprise appearances from more Marvel critters.

The Avengers have saved the day from countless threats, gone on cosmic adventures, and even traveled the multiverse throughout their many iterations on the page and screen. Now, their furry superfriends will get the chance to shine with a new digital, vertical-scrolling Infinity Comic series on the Marvel Unlimited app. Announced last year at New York Comic Con, Infinity Paws will bring four fan-favorite animals—Jeff the Land Shark, Chewie, Alligator Loki, and Lucky the Pizza Dog—together for a ten-issue crossover story that puts them in the limelight over the typical superheroes. Ahead of the comic's debut on April 5, Collider can share an exclusive look at a set of pages that show off the cute and colorful art style.

Each page pops with color as it shows Jeff's journey to save New York from Ronan the Accuser. Issue #1 of the comic sees the Kree warlord lay waste to the city and put the Avengers on the back foot with the power of the Space Gem. This leaves the land shark to find a way to defeat him alongside a few cat companions who are along for the ride. Together, Jeff and the felines are shown scrambling for safety amid the fighting on Earth and venturing out into the wider universe in search of a solution. The scenes promise action and adorableness through the critters' cute expressions and heroic deeds featured in each issue.

Before joining forces for Infinity Paws, each of the furry, smooth, and/or scaly pals has carved out their own spot in Marvel history. First introduced in West Coast Avengers Vol. 3 #6, Jeff has his own comic series and has been under the care of a few prominent heroes, like Deadpool, Kate Bishop, and Elsa Bloodstone. He's primarily been a helpful addition to the WCA along with his owner and friend Gwenpool, proving to be far more than just a pet to the good guys. While he has yet to appear on-screen in the MCU, his fellow Infinity Paws friends have all made the jump from the page in one way or another. Alligator Loki won over viewers during his appearance in Loki, while Lucky the Pizza Dog teamed up with Hailee Steinfeld's Bishop in Hawkeye, even performing all of her own stunts. The most recent to appear, however, was the cat-like flerkin Chewie who united with her owner Captain Marvel in the hero's 2019 solo film and most recently appeared in 2023's The Marvels, albeit under the name Goose on-screen.

'Infinity Paws' Will Feature More of Marvel's Fan-Favorite Critters

To create the colorful crossover adventure of furry friends, writer Jason Loo, who previously penned the Lucky the Pizza Dog comic, joined forces with acclaimed Marvel Meow artist and colorist Nao Fuji. Loo's credits in Marvel Comics are varied, including stints working on Extreme Venomverse, Daredevil, Sentry, and New Mutants. He's no stranger to Marvel Unlimited or pet-centric content either, also counting Cosmo the Spacedog and Pizza Dog and Marvel Meow among his works. In addition to cats, Fuji also applied her art to the land shark previously in the It's Jeff Infinity Comic from 2021.

"I hope everyone is ready for this fun-filled, action-packed, loads of cuteness series that Nao Fuji and I deliver in this epic Marvel crossover," Loo said regarding what to expect in the animals' spotlight comic. He also teased that the series won't stop at just Jeff, Chewie, Loki, and Lucky, instead taking advantage of Marvel's wide range of cuddly creatures. "It’s got most of your favorite friends from the Marvel animal kingdom, as well as tons of surprise guests from across the 616… even Howard the Duck pops in! So, get cozy with your reading device every Friday. And if you live with a furry friend, have them cuddle beside you too!"

Infinity Paws debuts on the Marvel Unlimited app this Friday, April 5. Get an early look at the first issue of the crossover comic with the exclusive preview above. And if you need more Lucky the Pizza Dog—Hawkeye is streaming now on Disney+.

Hawkeye Series based on the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye, centering on the adventures of Young Avenger, Kate Bishop, who took on the role after the original Avenger, Clint Barton. Release Date 2021-00-00 Cast Jeremy Renner , Hailee Steinfeld , Vera Farmiga , Tony Dalton , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Superhero Seasons 1

