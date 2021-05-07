With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having dropped its season finale, the second Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show for Disney+ is now complete. And now, the discussion is already in full swing over Falcon’s last episode, which has drawn its fair share of criticism. The same can be said for WandaVision, whose last episode was seen by some as a disappointing reversion to traditional MCU storytelling after the show previously demonstrated more subversive storytelling techniques.

However, even the most critical viewers of those closing episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision would be the first to admit that they were still vast improvements over the series finale of Inhumans, another MCU TV show that aired on ABC back in 2017. In the Marvel Universe, the Inhumans are a race of humanoid beings with extraordinary superpowers in their DNA who live in Attilan, a city on the moon. Most incarnations of this species focus on the Royal Family that rules Attilan, which includes characters like Black Bolt and Medusa.

Nearly four years after its ill-fated IMAX premiere and subsequent eight-episode run, Inhumans has already been raked over the coals and then some for its many puzzling creative decisions: the cheap production values; getting rid of Medusa’s superpowered hair in the first episode; ending one episode with Lockjaw the teleporting bulldog getting hit by a dirtbike. But the final episode of this woe-begotten show is particularly fascinating to unpack, especially since its most memorable faults served as a warning sign for future MCU shows on what not to do when wrapping up a season of television.

This final episode, entitled "And Finally: Black Bolt," builds upon several cliffhangers from the previous episode, including the revelation that series villain Maximus (Iwan Rheon) has rigged it so that if he dies, the city of Attilan will be destroyed. With this revelation, Black Bolt (Anson Mount) begins to plan a way for the residents of Attilan to relocate to Earth safely. Meanwhile, the newly-resurrected Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor) reunites with his friend Karnak (Ken Leung). Supporting characters like Triton (Mike Moh) and Medusa (Serinda Swan) are mostly just hanging around.

From the get-go, there’s simultaneously way too much happening in this final episode of Inhumans and not enough happening that’s of any real consequence. For starters, introducing a resurrected Gorgon is a massive mistake. This bizarre twist forces the show to suddenly grind its plot to a halt to deal with a whole new iteration of one of its lead characters. Gorgon’s return doesn’t play on any of the show's themes, and the way it factors into Karnak’s character arc is too clunky to justify its inclusion. In countless ways, it’s too big of a plot point to introduce so suddenly into the home stretch.

The fact that Gorgon and Karnak are so detached from the primary story of this episode (Maximus and his fatal connection to Attilan) only makes the presence of their subplot all the more jarring. That’s not the only way "And Finally: Black Bolt" leaves viewers utterly confused. There’s also the fact that the episode piles on a pointless additional revelation to emphasize Maximus' extreme villainy, which was not any way in doubt.

You see, it turns out Maximus is tied to one of Black Bolt’s most traumatic childhood experiences. Said event began with Black Bolt confronting his parents about a letter he found advocating for brain surgery that would, in theory, "cure" him of his superhuman vocal cords, which are powerful enough to level mountains. In the middle of this discussion, Black Bolt becomes so distraught that he speaks. This turns out to be a fatal mistake, as the force of his voice is enough to kill his parents.

Ah, but not everything is as it appears! In this final episode, it’s revealed that Maximus secretly fabricated the letter, thus making him technically (?) responsible for their parent’s demise and not Black Bolt! It’s a clumsy retcon that reads more like the embarrassing Blofeld reveal in Spectre rather than an organic twist that deepens the lore of Inhumans. On top of that, it just feels utterly pointless at this stage to give Maximus and Black Bolt extra reasons to hate each other. Maximus is already gonna blow up Attilan, isn’t that enough conflict between the two?

While the script keeps piling on new twists and extraneous storylines, the elements of Inhumans that do show potential are either minimized or outright erased. Lockjaw the bulldog is always a pleasure to see, because he’s a gigantic cuddly bulldog. However, the budgetary restrictions that continuously limited his appearances on the show prove especially troublesome in the finale, and Lockjaw is disappointingly kept largely off-screen.

Meanwhile, some of the best characters in Inhumans were ones newly created for the show. This was most apparent in the evil henchman Mordis (Bridger Zadina), an Inhuman with the laser beams of Cyclops, the raggedy mask of Leatherface, and the vocals & speaking style of Bill Hader. Unfortunately, he was killed off before the finale, so he’s disappointingly absent for "And Finally: Black Bolt." Even more tragically, there aren’t any other newly-crafted figures to provide flashes of imagination and entertainment.

Even worse, the female characters of Inhumans find themselves with basically nothing to do for this finale. You could remove Medusa and Crystal (Isabelle Cornish) from this episode and it wouldn’t be significantly different. Despite being directly related to both the show’s main hero and villain, they’re both relegated to mere spectators rather than active participants in all the ensuing drama. Human astronomer Louise (Ellen Woglom) does get to utilize her connection with her father, but even that plot point feels half-hearted, as if the writers felt like they were obligated to give Louise something to do during the finale and just threw in the quickest thing they could think of. Even Auran (Sonya Balmores) deciding to abandon Maximus is handled without much weight. The women on Inhumans never got riveting storylines, but the writers don’t even try to improve on that as they tie up all the loose narrative threads in the finale.

After teeing up future Inhumans episodes that will never be by leaving Maximus trapped in a bunker on Attilan, Black Bolt reunites with his family on Earth in an effort to make Season 2 more financially feasible. After all, these “aliens” now live in Hawaii, which is much more cost-efficient to shoot than sets designed to evoke a futuristic society of superbeings on the Moon. Unlike nearly every other property with a Marvel logo on it made after 2008, Inhumans does not have any kind of post-credits teaser. Perhaps the writing was already on the wall by the time this episode aired in November 2017.

Either way, the Inhumans finale is a strange mixture of disappointing developments and abrupt character twists. Rather than pay off elements already established throughout the show, Inhumans leaves its most interesting toys locked away in favor of playing with a bunch of news ones. Its issues have only become more glaringly apparent with the MCU's more recent forays into television.

The best parts about the WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finales aren’t the big VFX-laden final battles. It’s the smaller, personal scenes. Wanda saying goodbye to her kids. The tender conversations between Isiah Bradley and Sam Wilson. That final montage of Sam and Bucky having a good time with friends and family. These are the moments that not only tug at the heartstrings but also make you feel like a complete story is concluding. In the best moments of these episodes, we get to see what a satisfying resolution looks like.

The last episode of Inhumans doesn’t make time for those sorts of moments. Instead, it blazes through a ticking-clock scenario while drumming up contrivances like suddenly-revived characters, a shocking reveal about Maximus, and a lot of clumsy plot maintenance for Season 2. All of this inconsequential chaos makes this episode the television equivalent of somebody bluffing their way through a book report.

"And Finally: Black Bolt" never gives its audience a chance to experience concrete resolutions with characters like Medusa or Black Bolt. Delivering those kinds of endings is what defines great season finales, not a deluge of abrupt plot twists. Even without superior MCU finales with which to compare it, the series finale of Inhumans would still stand out as a prime example of how not to end your TV show.

