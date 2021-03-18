Dominique Thorne, who will lead Marvel’s Ironheart series, didn’t need an audition to get the part. The actress tells Empire that her inclusion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened after a single phone call, with no tests and no further discussion needed. “It was the best phone call I could have ever received,” Thorne says.

Thorne says that she wasn’t expecting Marvel to contact her directly, and was at her home, in Delaware, when she received the call asking if she would like to play the role of Riri Williams, Ironheart’s protagonist. The call came as a shock to Thorne, who was especially surprised when there were no demands from Marvel’s side for her to get the role. As Thorne tells:

"I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides,' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Even if Thorne doesn’t have vast acting experience, her work in If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah seems to have grabbed the attention of Marvel Studios. With a lot of new movies and series coming along the way, it’s essential for the continuity of the MCU to give enough space to new faces, both in the cast and in characters.

In the comic books, Riri Williams is a genius teen inventor who creates an advanced armor-suit inspired by Iron Man, which leads her to become the superhero Ironheart. Following the expansion of the MCU to Disney+, Ironheart is expected to continue the legacy of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), together with Armors Wars, another series revolving around the armor-suit technology. Ironheart and Armor Wars still don’t have release dates, but both series are expected to debut during the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four.

