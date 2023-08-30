The Big Picture Hasbro is releasing a new series of collectible figures from its Marvel Legends series, featuring iconic heroes from the original MCU films.

The figures pay homage to the heroes' designs from various titles in the Infinity Saga, including Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, the Incredible Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, and Spider-Man.

Marvel's Infinity Saga was a groundbreaking narrative that brought together a wide variety of superhero films, culminating in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel has struggled to replicate its success with its recent releases.

Before the MCU began branching out with an eye-watering slate of films and Disney+ series, it was built into a cinematic powerhouse thanks to the three-phase Infinity Saga. Consisting of colossal hits from the original 2008 Iron Man to the 2019 cinematic event that was Avengers: Endgame, the span of 23 films fleshed out a big-screen universe unlike anything seen before with each entry. Hasbro is now looking back on the beloved line of movies with a new series of collectible figures from its Marvel Legends series which Collider can exclusively unveil. Among the figures are some of the original heroes of the MCU including Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, the Incredible Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, and Spider-Man.

Each of the figures pays homage to the heroes' respective designs across a variety of titles from the Infinity Saga. Leading off the line is the one that started it all - Iron Man. The first of Tony Stark's new figures features the billionaire in his sleek, silver-plated Mark II suit which he constructs after escaping back to America in the first of his trilogy of solo films. While a bit primitive compared to the suits that would follow, it was an important stepping stone in Stark's history and evolution over the course of the films. With five entertainment accessories included, the figure can change to depict him with and without his helmet or Propulsor Blasts. The same features apply to his Mark 46 figure, another rendition of Stark in his more traditional red and yellow suit from Captain America: Civil War.

Civil War is the source for most of the new Marvel Legends figures with Stark also joined by his close ally James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, his mentee Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, and Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Rhodes' figure comes with a Gatling gun attachment for maximum destructive power while Spidey gets a set of extra web-slinging hands and a maskless head and Black Widow has a whole arsenal, including an alternate head that harkens back to her Captain America: The Winter Soldier appearance. On the flip side is the other main man of the Avengers, Steve Rogers/Captain America whose figure, based on his The Winter Soldier appearance, can be customized to wield his trusty vibranium shield or fight with just his fists. Thor and Bruce Banner round out the collection with the former taking on his Thor: The Dark World visage complete with Mjollnir as an accessory while the latter is in his human form before Hulking out in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Legacy of the Infinity Saga

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU, and superhero films in general, wouldn't be where they are today without the films of the Infinity Saga. Marvel managed to construct a compelling narrative that wove together a wide variety of superhero flicks with a deft hand that had everyone searching for clues as to what could come next. The culmination of it all, the two-part finale of Infinity War and Endgame, broke box office records and felt like a fantastic, if not perfect, conclusion to a string of films that all managed to feel like events, rather than simply just another blockbuster.

Since leaving that storyline behind, however, Marvel has struggled to find its footing. While there have been a few success stories past the era of Infinity Stones like the excellent WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and, most recently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, more of the properties like Thor: Love and Thunder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Secret Invasion have all but lost the spark that made theater-goers fall in love with these films. The next title, The Marvels, has the talented Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta at the helm who believes it's above the curse of superhero fatigue thanks to its vibrance and creativity. Whether this will finally be the film that pulls the MCU out of the doldrums and back onto the tracks, however, will have to wait for an answer until November 10 when it flies into theaters.

Pre-orders for the Hasbro Marvel Legends Infinity Saga figures begin on August 31. Each collectible costs $24.99 all are set to release sometime in fall 2023. Check out the full lineup below.