The Big Picture Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures based on Disney+ series, including WandaVision, Secret Invasion, Hawkeye, and What If...?.

Many of the characters featured in this wave have promising futures in the MCU. Yelena, Kingpin, Agatha, and Nick Fury will all be appearing in upcoming projects, while Talos and Gamora may return for What If...? Season 2.

The MCU's lineup for the remainder of 2023 includes Loki Season 2 and Echo on Disney+, as well as The Marvels in theaters.

Over the last few years, Disney+ has expanded the MCU with a ton of new series and specials. Shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision, and What If…? have all been fun additions to this fan-favorite universe. Now with the streamer’s latest Marvel limited series Secret Invasion wrapping up just last month, Hasbro has unveiled their newest Disney+ wave of Marvel Legends. The build-a-figure wave includes seven figures from four different Marvel series. There’s Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, Nick Fury and Talos from Secret Invision, Yelena Belova and Kingpin from Hawkeye, and Warrior Gamora and Goliath from What If…?. All the figures in this wave build the Hydra Stomper from What if…?. Each figure will be $24.99 and come with a handful of accessories. For example, Talos comes in both his human and Skrull forms thanks to an alternate head sculpt and hands while Kingpin comes with his signature cane.

The Future of the MCU on Disney+

While the MCU on Disney+ has been rocky, to say the least, the cool thing about this particular wave of figures is that most of these characters have a bright Marvel future ahead of them. We’ll see Florence Pugh reprise her role as Yelena in Thunderbolts, Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Kingpin in the upcoming series Echo and Daredevil: Born Again, Kathryn Hahn is getting her own Agatha spin-off series, and Samuel L. Jackson will have a major role to play in The Marvels later this year. Talos and Gamora are the only ones who probably won’t be a part of Marvel’s future plans. Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader was tragically killed in the middle of Secret Invasion while Gamora had her story concluded in this summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, with What If…? Season 2 on the way, both characters could return for more multiverse fun. Especially since Gamora had a major role to play in the first season.

Image via Marvel

The MCU in 2023

The three projects to close out 2023 for the MCU are Loki Season 2 and Echo on Disney+ and The Marvels on the big screen. Loki will premiere on October 6, Echo will drop all of its episodes on November 29, and The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10. Like its current track record on Disney+, it’s been a very hit-and-miss year for Marvel. While Guardians has reminded moviegoers how great the MCU can still be, Ant-Man and Secret Invasion underwhelmed audiences. However, there’s still a lot of time left this year for Marvel to course correct.

While we wait for some of our fan-favorite heroes to return, you can pre-order the new Disney+ MCU wave of Marvel Legends on Hasbro’s website. All the figures can be previewed below.