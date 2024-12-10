Thanks to Spider-Man’s recent appearances in the MCU, the Spider-Verse films and the hit PlayStation games, Marvel’s favorite web-head is more popular than ever. Another major pull for this iconic comic character has been his marketability. This, of course, includes toys. Leading the charge for Marvel here has been Hasbro with their Marvel Legends series. There have been a ton of Spider-Men included in this series throughout the decade. Now, Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends wave includes lesser known characters throughout the expansive Spider-Verse.

Hasbro Brings Lesser-Known 'Spider-Verse' Characters To Life

The new Marvel Legends figures include Flash Thompson’s Agent Venom, Spider-Boy, Marvel’s Chameleon, Marvel’s Kaine and Francine Frye’s Electro. However, arguably the main figure in this lineup is Spider-Man Unlimited. This is based on a short-lived spin-off of the beloved Spider-Man: The Animated Series that premiered in 1999. This version of the wall-crawler featured a more streamlined design with an almost entirely dark blue bodysuit, a giant spider-symbol, and a web-like cape. While the series was canceled after one season, Spider-Man Unlimited did make a brief appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse last year. This Marvel Legends set will be up for pre-order on Thursday, December 12th at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse's website. Hasbro has given Spider-Man a lot of love this year with a handful of new figures and a replica Green Goblin helmet from the first Sam Raimi film.

'Spider-Man' Is Back in Animation

While Spider-Man has had a major presence on the big screen over the last decade, the character hasn't had a solo animated series since Spider-Man (2017). That will change next year with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This reimagining of the early years of the character will premiere on Disney+ in January and be heavily inspired by the original Steve Ditko and Stan Lee comic book runs. In particular, the art style honors that era in a major way.

Spider-Man has a rich history in animation spanning all the way back to the '60s. Shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man are considered some of the best the genre has to offer. With the character reaching new heights in animation thanks to the Spider-Verse films, it's going to be exciting to see what Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man brings to the table. In the series, a young Peter Parker will be taken under the wing of Norman Osborn. That's not too dissimilar to how the character was presented in the MCU, with Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) being a fatherly figure for the hero.

Spider-Man Unlimited and Spider-Man: The Animated Series are currently streaming alongside most of the Spider-Verse on Disney+. You can also see Hasbro’s vast catalog of Marvel products on their website.

Your changes have been saved Spider-Man Unlimited A familiar hero faces his biggest challenge yet when he is transported to an alternate dimension dominated by animal-human hybrids and an oppressive government. Undercover and equipped with an upgraded suit, he joins a group of freedom fighters striving to overthrow the regime and secure peace for the inhabitants. Release Date October 2, 1999 Cast rino romano , Kathleen Barr , Jim Byrnes , Garry Chalk , Paul Dobson , Brian Drummond , Michael Donovan , Christopher Gaze Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

