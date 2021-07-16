Marvel Legends has revealed their biggest figure yet by bringing the villain Galactus to life. Standing at 32 inches tall and comprised of over 300 individual pieces, the Hasbro Marvel figure towers over the other Marvel Legends figures in your collection. The crowdfunding project is clearly a long time coming for fans of Marvel as well as the Marvel Legends figures.

The fact that this figure is almost 3 feet tall is impressive. Large and looming like Galan himself, it makes sense that we're getting this larger-than-life figure for the Lifebringer. The Marvel Legends Series Haslab Galactus Figure will run $399.99 and will be available for purchase until August 30 on the Hasbro Pulse website. "The Devourer of Worlds. He Who Hungers. A living embodiment of entropy and survival. A universal constant. A force of nature. Hasbro Pulse proudly presents the next fan-funded HasLab project: Marvel Legends Galactus!" the website states and is a perfect example of Galactus as a character as well as the dedication of fans.

On top of having an intricate LED-enhanced detailing, the figure also has 20 points of articulation in each hand, 3 swappable face-plate accessories for alternate expression, and over 70 points of articulation! Limited to 5 per customer, the site is hoping to reach a target goal of 14,000 backers and currently has almost 4,000 backers.

Galactus is a great addition to the Marvel Legends collection and getting to see the Devourer of Worlds looming over the rest of your Legends figures will probably feel right. So make sure to back the project and get this wonderfully exclusive figure! Galactus is available until August 30. Read more about the figure below, and check out photos of the gargantuan Galactus as well.

One of the most iconic characters in comic book history comes to towering life as the next Marvel Legends HasLab project. At a staggering 32” tall and covered in intricate LED-enhanced detail, he’s the largest and most complex Marvel Legends figure ever. The crowdfunding project is now live on Hasbro Pulse for Marvel fans and collectors to back. The campaign will run until August 30th, 2021.

