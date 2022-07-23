Fans of the X-Men know and love Hank McCoy, also known as Beast. Now, a new Marvel Legends figure brings us our favorite blue scientist! At the Hasbro Pulse San Diego Comic-Con reveal, we got to see a glimpse of the Beast figure and it should be a must-have for fans of the X-Men franchise. The X-Men Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Beast Action Figure is available for pre-order at 5PM ET today and includes Hank with two different expressions as well as some beakers and other science equipment because come on, what is Beast without his science-loving side?

While Beast has been an important part of the X-Men world through X-Men: The Animated Series and beyond, he's also had two different live-action interpretations with Kelsey Grammer in the X-Men trilogy as well as Nicholas Hoult playing a younger version of Hank (pre-blueness) in X-Men: First Class and in the subsequent movies with a younger take on the X-Men characters we'd come to love.

We love Hank McCoy because he's smart and charming and also a big blue beast-like mutant who every once in a while has to embrace the Beast side of things, and it's fun to see play out in the grand scheme of the world of Charles Xavier.

Image via Hasbro

With the mutants hopefully coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, it makes sense that we're seeing more of them getting their own toys. The fact that Beast is getting his own toy is exciting through because it just feels like what Hank deserves. Granted, he's no stranger to getting attention, and he's been featured in nearly (if not all) major X-Men stories in the animated and live-action worlds, but sometimes it does feel like our boy Hank isn't held to the same love and appreciation as his fellow X-Men. If it came down to making a Wolverine toy or a Beast toy, they'd probably go with Logan instead.

So to see this Hank figure with his white lab coat and his beakers just feels like a great nod to the character we love and does give me a little bit of hope that we could continue to see Beast content in the overall MCU! Make sure to pre-order your X-Men Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Beast Action Figure later today and add him to your collection, and als ocheck out Collider's interview with Beast actor Hoult.