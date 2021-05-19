Hasbro has officially opened up pre-order sales for the Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet. Do you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and want to pretend to be Iron Man taking down Thanos with the snap of your fingers? Well, now you can with this new gauntlet!

"Wield the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine saving the entire universe with just a snap of your fingers" is the tagline from the official press release. The full package includes an 18" gauntlet with all 5 flexible, articulated fingers. But that's not all! There are several movie-inspired sound FX, not the least of which is the iconic "snap." It also comes with all six light-up Infinity Stones, which can be removed the next time you want to recreate your favorite moments from the movies during a LARPing session with friends.

Hasbro's gauntlet is modeled after the one made by Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame, so if you're hoping to try and cosplay as Thanos, this isn't the gauntlet for you. But owners of the gauntlet can pretend like they're bringing back half of all living creatures in the universe, or say goodbye to Pepper Potts with stunning accuracy!

Right now, the gauntlet is available for pre-order on Amazon and the official Hasbro Pulse website. While there is no official release date for the gauntlet, it is said to be coming this fall, while Amazon says that the product will be released on November 1. Marvel fans can expect to pay $124.99 per glove, and the gauntlet does require two AA batteries, so it's not quite as powerful as the "real" gauntlet, but that's probably a good thing. Check out more images of the Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet below:

