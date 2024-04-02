The Big Picture Hasbro debuts new Marvel Legends figures at WonderCon, featuring She-Hulk, Whiplash, Iron Man suits inspired by the MCU.

These comic-based figures come with accessories and packaging inspired by classic Marvel Legends look, celebrating roots of beloved heroes.

While Iron Man and She-Hulk may not return to the MCU, these new figures are a great addition to Marvel Legends' comic lineup.

It may be a slower year for Marvel in terms of their film output, but in almost every other area the comic brand is stronger than ever. This includes action figures where Hasbro has been unveiling a ton of exciting new pieces based on our favorite heroes and villains. Now, the popular toy company has just debuted their newest wave of comic-inspired figures for Marvel Legends.

The wave, revealed this past weekend at WonderCon, includes She-Hulk, Whiplash, Count Nefaria, and three different Iron Man suits for Tony Stark. These are the Model 01 (Gold), Model 09, and Model 20. The latter of which most resembles the many Iron Man armors the hero wore in the MCU. Each figure comes with an armory full of accessories like all the Iron Men featuring repulsor blasts, and Model 01 even comes with a vintage Tony Stark alternate head. Also, like previous Marvel Legends figures, each hero and villain comes with alternate hands alongside a unique piece related to their character. The packaging, on the other hand, is inspired by the classic Marvel Legends look.

Hasbro Figures Jump Off the Comic Page

While movie-based figures have always been the most popular in terms of Marvel and DC, it's great to see Hasbro continue to celebrate the roots of some of our favorite characters with their comic book versions. Almost every character in this wave has made their way into the MCU. Iron Man, of course, is the one who started it all in 2008 with his self-titled adventure, portrayed brilliantly by Robert Downey Jr. and the villain Whiplash would make his live-action debut in the sequel two years later. Fast-forward a decade and a half later, post Endgame and Iron Man’s emotional exit, the MCU has been in a period in the dubbed “Multiverse Saga”. Disney+ has been a huge part of this era with an endless number of shows highlighting lesser-known characters. This includes She-Hulk, which debuted on the streamer in 2022. It was very divisive upon its release, but it was very much in line with its self-aware, fourth wall breaking, comic counterpart. It’s up in the air right now if we’ll ever see She-Hulk or Iron Man in the MCU again, but these new figures nevertheless are great additions to Marvel Legends’ comic line up.

This latest wave of Marvel Legends comic figures can be pre-ordered now on Hasbro’s website for $24.99 each. You can preview them above and below. The Iron Man trilogy and She-hulk are also currently streaming, alongside the entire MCU, on Disney+.

