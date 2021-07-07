Marvel Studio’s executive vice president of film production Victoria Alonso assures fans that more LGBTQ+ representation is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking to Variety, Alonso commented on Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) recent reveal as a gender-fluid and bisexual character, saying that the decision to showcase the God of Mischief under this light was actually simple and that the company is ready to “empower” other LGBTQ+ characters.

Talking about the LGBTQ+ representation on Loki, Alonso said that the decision was not made to try to follow any agenda but to respect the character’s comic book origins. In Loki’s case, bisexuality and gender-fluidity “suit the character," according to Alonso. As Alonso explains, Marvel “is not going to do it [representation] because it’s politically correct or incorrect. It is what it is. Don’t forget, we follow our comics. We try to follow them quite to the tee. So in the comics, this is who he was.”

When discussing the global state of the MCU, Alonso repeated that the goal of the MCU is to be faithful to the comics, underlining that the studio doesn’t intend to change anything for representation. In Alonso’s words:

“We will empower those that are [LGBTQ+]. We’re not changing anything. We’re just showing the world who these people are, who these characters are…There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today. We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent.”

Loki’s season finale will debut on Disney+ on, July 14, while the MCU is also coming back to movie theaters on July 9, with the premiere of Black Widow. Black Widow will also be available on Disney+ through Premier Access.

