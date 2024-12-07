Despite how much story has been covered and how many characters have been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is still so much of the Marvel Comics world that has yet to be brought into the film fold. Whether because certain characters haven't made their way to live-action yet or because their corner of the world hasn't been explored, numerous iconic places from the Marvel lore have yet to be shown in the MCU.

Some have hope of being brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some simply do not. Regardless of their chances, the locations that haven't been shown have the potential to bring some great stories and characters to this incredible cinematic universe. It's actually quite surprising how the MCU has gone on for so long without including some of these truly major places. This list will discuss their importance to the overall Marvel Universe and maybe come up with a few ways how they can eventually show up in live-action.

10 The Alchemax Building

First Appearance: Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1992)

While he may have had a spike in popularity due to his appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) has been quite popular among the Marvel fanbase for quite some time. The character, his dark future, and his company have a major place in the Spider-Man comic books. The company that essentially took Oscorp's place in the future, Alchemax, is actually quite important in both the present and future of the Marvel Comics world.

Alchemax is currently responsible for a lot of technology in the Marvel Comics universe, and its inclusion in the present has given the Spider-Man of 2099 a chance to crossover with Peter Parker in visits to the past many times. Who knows — maybe Tom Holland's Spider-Man could come across Spider-Man 2099 one day?

9 Oscorp Tower

First Appearance: Spider-Man Adventures #7 (1995)

As confirmed by Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Oscorp does not (currently) exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, meaning there is no Oscorp Tower in New York City. There was some time after Avengers Tower was sold, that people believed it could have been bought out by Oscorp. However, that isn't possible now, thanks to the true owner being revealed in Thunderbolts*.

There's little chance at this point of Oscorp getting introduced to the MCU. When it comes to Holland's franchise, both Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment have made it a point to make their new iteration different. So, if an Oscorp-like company is going to get introduced to Holland's Spider-Man series, it'll be a company like Alchemax. However, there's always a chance.

8 Avengers Mansion

First Appearance: Avengers #2 (1963)

Image via Marvel Comics

Before they had Avengers Tower, the Avengers resided in a mansion that was initially a Stark residence. Ever since its introduction in Avengers #2 (1963), it's remained a major headquarters for the titanous team, even when the skyscraper was eventually introduced. With the tower being sold and the Avengers Compound being upstate, having an Avengers mansion introduced as a base in New York City would be an awesome opportunity for future stories.

Bringing this location into the fold would also allow the new iteration of the Marvel team to feel different and unique compared to the last. There's potentially an opportunity that Stark left a mansion behind in his will for the future Avengers, or maybe they could come across it another way. Regardless, Avengers mansion would be an iconic location for the MCU.

7 Asteroid M

First Appearance: X-Men #5 (1964)

Image via Marvel Comics

There have been many versions of Asteroid M throughout the years since its debut in 1964. Asteroid M is the title of any and every space station base made by and intended for the X-Men villain Magneto. When the X-Men finally get introduced to the MCU, Marvel Studios could certainly set themselves apart by giving the magnetic-powered villain a space station hideout.

Asteroid M has been destroyed a couple of times over the years to the point that there have been five versions. Moreover, the idea that, while the X-Men and Avengers do their work down in New York, one of the biggest villains of the Marvel universe is constantly residing in the skies above them is terrifying.

6 Krakoa

First Appearance: Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975)

Image via Marvel Comics

Another big location from the X-Men corner of the Marvel Comics universe is the living island of Krakoa. Yes, the entire island is made up of one sentient being, kind of like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). It actually began as a bad guy in its introduction issue, Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975), and eventually became a haven for mutants to live.

Krakoa is yet another location that could be introduced if Marvel Studios wants to take a unique direction with its X-Men franchise. Perhaps the MCU opts for the MonsterVerse approach and presents Krakoa as a land lost to time; maybe most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's mutants were secretly living on Krakoa all this time. Using it as an explanation would also be a pretty cool story set-up that still paid tribute to the team's lore.

5 Genosha

First Appearance: Uncanny X-Men #235 (1988)

Image via Disney+

Clearly, there are a plethora of locations from the X-Men comic books that could fit well into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is another place that has yet to be touched by the X-Men films that Marvel Studios could grab onto and use for themselves. The island of Genosha served as a place that Magneto would use as a haven for mutants after taking it over from the island's previous oppressors.

At Genosha's peak in the comics, almost the entire planet's population of mutants lived there in harmony. Much like Krakoa, this would serve as a potential place for the mutants of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to originate from. Most recently shown in X-Men '97, audiences are at least familiar with the location at this point.

4 The Savage Land

First Appearance: Marvel Mystery Comics #22 (1941)

Image via Marvel Comics

Sure, the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have aliens, time travel, other universes, and more shenanigans, but there's one thing they don't have yet: dinosaurs. In the pages of the Marvel Comics Universe, there exists a land in which dinosaurs still roam the planet: The Savage Land. It's a very important island for Marvel, to the point that the United Nations deemed it a protected nature preserve, making it illegal to exploit the resources there.

It would be quite the development in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reveal that there is a land in which dinosaurs still roam and potentially use it for stories. Titles like Black Panther, Eternals, and even The Avengers would be great potential doorways to The Savage Land through their stories. Plus, a fight scene with dinosaurs would be awesome.

3 The Baxter Building

First Appearance: Fantastic Four #3 (1961)