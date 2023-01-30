During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff in Park City during Sundance, Ironheart series star Zoe Terakes discussed what it means to be the first trans actor in the MCU.

Last year, Terakes was announced as part of Ironheart playing a key character in the show. Per usual, Marvel Studios is handling the show with maximum secrecy, but during our interview, Terakes was excited to share what being part of the Marvel family means to them. Here's what they said:

“I think as trans people, growing up I didn’t get to see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know that I existed. And especially not in a superhero show or movie. And so I think I just feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at and to know they exist and to know that they can have superpowers, and that that’s where we belong. We don’t just belong in trauma stories on the fringes dying in things, you know? We belong there with the big guys. So yeah, it meant a lot to me.”

Could these comments also reveal that Terakes' character does indeed have powers? It's possible, but we'll have to wait and see for certainty.

While Marvel Studios doesn't have the best record when it comes to diversity, the company has been making efforts to change that through Phase 4 and beyond. For instance, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals introduced the MCU’s first openly gay superhero, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and the first deaf superhero, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had an Asian superhero (Simu Liu) taking a lead role for the first time in the history of cinema, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness presented Xochitl Gomez as the MCU’s first Latina superhero, America Chavez. Ironheart promises to keep this welcomed trend by featuring Tarakes and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Coulée in undisclosed roles.

What’s Ironheart About?

Following Dominique Thorne as the titular character, Ironheart is expected to focus on Riri Williams’ ascension from wannabe superhero to Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) successor. Created by Chinaka Hodge for Disney+, Ironheart also stars Anthony Ramos as The Hood, Jim Rash as the dean at MIT, Lyric Ross, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Sonia Denis, Paul Calderón, and Cree Summer.

Ironheart is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023.

