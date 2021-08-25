Marvel has focused its stories on animals plenty of times in the past — Lucky the Pizza Dog, Squirrel Girl’s many sidekicks, even Howard the Duck — and now, they’re shifting their focus to cats. Well, one cat in particular: Chewie, the mascot for Marvel Meow, a collection of manga variant covers and comic strips gathered in one volume to celebrate Carol Danvers’ beloved pet, out in stores on October 12.

While many Marvel fans might recognize Goose, Danvers’ cat from Captain Marvel who turns out to be an extraterrestrial flerkin, a cat named Chewie was her original sidekick in the comics. Now, Marvel honors the mischievous little cat with comic strips collected from their Instagram, along with brand new material sure to delight Marvel and cat enthusiasts in equal measure.

As it looks from the description by Viz Media, Chewie’s only real goal in the strips, drawn by manga artist Nao Fuji, is to annoy members of the Marvel universe, from Rocket Raccoon, Deadpool, and Wolverine, to Thanos, Spider-Man, and even Galactus. (A strip posted in 2019 sees the conniving critter using Groot as a scratching post.) Chewie seems to care about nothing but his own adventures, no matter how much havoc they wreak, and for a cat? That tracks.

Chewie first appeared as Carol Danvers’ beloved pet in Giant Size Ms. Marvel #1 in April 2006, but wouldn’t receive his name (a nod to Star Wars Wookiee Chewbacca) until Ms. Marvel Vol. 2 #5, five months later. As a flerken, Chewie is a living gateway to a pocket dimension located inside of herself, and can use it to store items or transport herself (and Carol) in times of danger. She’s a fiercely protective pet — not to mention feisty — and has pulled her beloved owner out of a pinch on more than one occasion.

Marvel Meow is written and drawn by Nao Fuji, and hits stores on October 12. Marvel fans can preorder the seventy-two page book now through Viz Media’s website.

