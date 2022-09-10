Revealed at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at the 2022 D23 Expo, XCOM developer Firaxis Games revealed the release date for Marvel's Midnight Suns, which was included in the brand-new trailer for their upcoming strategy game. The release date for the game comes after an indefinite delay back at the start of August this year. The new release date for the game is now set to happen on December 2, 2022, with the game arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The new trailer showcased new snippets of gameplay that players can expect from the upcoming title as well as a number of the Marvel heroes that you will be able to fight alongside like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Blade, Captain America, and Doctor Strange, among others. While current gen systems like the PS5 and Series X/S have a release date now, it is still unknown when versions of the game will be arriving on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch as those versions of the game were announced to be coming "at a later date."

Being developed by Firaxis Games, famous for developing game franchises such as Civilization and XCOM, and published by 2K Games, Marvel's Midnight Suns is based on The Rise of the Midnight Sons crossover storyline from Marvel Comics, placing players in the role of The Hunter, a brand-new hero that is revived by the titular organization to help fight against their mother Lilith, the Mother of All Demons. You will be tasked with bringing together a team of some of Marvel's most powerful and recognizable heroes from Marvel properties like Avengers to the Runaways, with 12 of them being playable alongside The Hunter at the launch of the game with more to be added.

Image via Marvel

Originally announced at the 2021 Gamescom's Opening Night Live, Midnight Suns was originally slated to release in March of this year before being pushed to the second half of 2022 in late November 2021. The previously mentioned indefinite delay of the game from August cited that Firaxis wanted to “ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans.” The game will include the familiar strategy gameplay that Firaxis is known for along with a new card system that will give you a set of actions that can be taken drawn at the start of each turn. The game will also feature a hub area that will allow players to build relationships with some of their favorite Marvel characters through conversations and sidequests.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is now set to release on December 2, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch set to be announced in the future. Check out the new release date trailer for the upcoming game down below.

