Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new game coming for fans of the team of heroes and as the darkness falls around them, everyone must band together to take on Lilith as her powers grow. With a series of prequel shorts to lead us into the game, everything about Marvel's Midnight Suns feels cinematic in the way that every aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does so it feels like a perfect game from Marvel Games!

The trailer gave us a look into the fighting styles of the heroes, how working together reads within the actual game, and gave us a brief look at what we can expect from it. And it did a great job of getting fans excited about the story that we'd be following. With the prequel shorts hinting about the darkness looming and the game being when it has fallen, we know that not everything is going to be easy for our heroes.

For those wondering whether or not their gaming system is going to be available for the game, the description on the trailer gave quite a bit of information to us! "Darkness falls," it read. "Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with launch timing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch coming at a later date." As a Nintendo Switch user, that is going to need to be sooner rather than later because the game looks like a fantastic introduction to the Midnight Suns.

What seems very fun about this trailer is that the game does seem like it has the ability to guide you through using it but also seems challenging enough that it will provide a bit of work for any level of gamer to complete. The play style seems to help you strategize your moves before acting them out and the trailer (while a mix of both gameplay and cinematics) does all seem like the kind of game that users who love the catalog of Marvel heroes will enjoy (and also gamers alike).

This game joins a long catalog of Marvel games (like the iconic Spider-Man game from Insomniac) and if you pre-order the game, you can get the Doctor Strange Defenders Skin with your pre-order. And really, learning more about the Midnight Suns and Lilith seems like a fun way to explore these characters in general! Adding a gaming element to it is a bonus. You can visit MidnightSuns.com for more details.