Firaxis, the team behind XCOM, is now bringing the world of Marvel to the tactical RPG front. During Gamescom's Opening Night Live, they announced Marvel's Midnight Suns, a new game where you command Marvel's greatest heroes, coming out in March 2022.

The announcement came with its own cinematic trailer, showing off some of the heroes that will join you in combat, including Dr. Strange, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Captain America. Rather than acting as a commander during the last gasp of humanity a la XCOM, you are The Hunter, a character of your own creation that fights alongside the heroes against your mother and the Mother of Demons, Lilith. Per PC Gamer, your decisions matter as the story progresses, determining whether you steer the Midnight Suns down the road of good or evil.

Image via Firaxis

RELATED: 'Halo Infinite' Release Date and New Trailer Revealed

Marvel's Midnight Suns steers further away from XCOM in how it plays too. It's meant to have a much faster pace with combat less reliant on chance. Gone are the days of soldiers desperately firing at aliens only to completely miss and seal their fate to doom. Permadeath is also out of the picture and missions are replayable, a change that better fits the feel of the Marvel universe. That said, 2K teased Lilith's ability to influence others, meaning you may have to free some of the heroes from her grasp in combat.

When you're not out fighting with your Marvel faves, you'll spend time in the upgradeable Abbey, an explorable base of operations where you can chat up the various heroes. In an almost Persona-like fashion, you can bond with the heroes by joining social clubs with them or surprising them with a present, because the power of friendship is oh so important when fighting the Mother of Demons. The Abbey will have plenty of secrets to discover outside of rubbing elbows with Iron Man and Cap, and it even has a pettable Hellhound!

An official gameplay trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released on September 1, with the game set to arrive March 2022. For now, check out the cinematic trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Little Nightmares II' Enhanced Edition Trailer Reveals a Release Date for 4K Spookiness

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Reportedly Delayed Again, Pushed to 2022 The carnage has reportedly been delayed again.

Read Next