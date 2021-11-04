Firaxis Games has announced the delay of their upcoming strategy game Marvel's Midnight Suns. The game will now be released sometime in the second half of 2022.

The developers behind both the XCOM and Civilization series took to the official Twitter page for Marvel's Midnight Suns to release a statement about the game's delay. Firaxis creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis said in the statement that working on the game and a Marvel property is a "dream project" for the team. With that being said, they go on to say that they are making the "tough decision" to push the release window back to the second half of 2022. The statement continues:

"We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics, and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality."

Marvel's Midnight Suns was announced during Gamescom's Opening Night Live back in August and was originally set to release in March 2022. The game sees players taking the role of The Hunter, a brand new hero that is revived by the titular organization to help fight against their mother Lilith, the Mother of All Demons. The familiar tactical gameplay from Firaxis will be injected with a new card system, which has seen some division online. This new system will see a set of actions that can be taken drawn at the start of each turn. There is also a hub area that will allow players to build relationships with some of their favorite Marvel characters through conversations and sidequests. These characters come from a range of Marvel properties from the Avengers to the Runaways, with 12 of them being playable alongside The Hunter at the launch of the game with more to be added.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is now set to release in the second half of 2022. The game is expected to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can see the tweet announcing the delay down below.

