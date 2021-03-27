Some exciting news has arrived regarding Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Hulu’s newest animated series. Co-creator and voice of M.O.D.O.K. himself, Patton Oswalt, as well as series co-creator Jordan Blum, revealed at WonderCon today that some big names would be lending their voices to the series, including Jon Hamm who will be voicing Iron Man. Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion and Bill Hader have also joined the cast voicing Poundcakes, Wonder Man and Angar the Screamer respectively. Hader will additionally voice The Leader, a.k.a. Samuel Sterns.

M.O.D.O.K. also stars Melissa Fumero (Melissa Tarleton), Aimee Garcia (Jodie Tarleton), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica Rappaccini), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), and Jon Daly (Super Adaptoid).

We got our first look at the series last month when the first trailer dropped in all its big-headed glory. The comedy will center around the villain — essentially just a giant head floating around on a tiny throne — who deals with the bankruptcy of his business mixed with issues at home. While M.O.D.O.K. is a part of the Marvel world, the show does not fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the overwhelming hope of the supervillain’s fandom.

Along with Oswalt, M.O.D.O.K. is co-created and executive produced by Blum. The series also includes Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb as executive producers.

All 10 episodes of the series land on Hulu on May 21. Check out the synopsis for M.O.D.O.K. and watch the full WonderCon panel (including a new sneak peek clip!) below:

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

