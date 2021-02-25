Collider dot com might be the only nerd site that actively stans M.O.D.O.K. harder than the entirety of the Avengers and Justice League combined, so believe me when I say we are hyped to direct your eyeballs toward the first trailer for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu. The teaser also comes with a release date, with all ten episodes of the animated series dropping on Friday, May 21.

Patton Oswalt lends his voice to the title character, objectively Marvel Comics' most brilliant evil genius who is also a gigantic head in a floating chair. The series, co-created and written by Oswalt and Jordan Blum, follows M.O.D.O.K.—that's Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing—as he bankrupts his villainous organization and deals with a crumbling family at home.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. also stars Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson.

Check out the trailer below. All ten episodes of M.O.D.O.K. premiere on Hulu on Friday, May 21.

Here is the official synopsis for M.O.D.O.K.:

Hulu’s new adult animated comedy series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” premieres all 10 episodes Friday, May 21. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!The series stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

