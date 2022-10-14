Werewolf By Night premiered on Disney+ earlier this month, just in time for the spooky Halloween season. Shortly after its premiere, Collider had the opportunity to chat with Heather Quinn, the scribe behind the pheneomanl script. During the conversation, she revealed that she was approached to write the script while filming was underway on Hawkeye—the other Marvel project she wrote for—which meant she had to have a lot of hushed conversations on set and Zoom meetings in whoever’s trailer was available. Because of the timing of the project, she had to jump straight into working on the script with director Michael Giacchino, and Quinn jokingly shared why you can’t write a Marvel script at Starbucks.

Writing, whether for the screen or for a book, can be a very isolating experience. Some writers will rent a cabin in the woods, far away from society and cell service, to get their writing done, while other writers thrive in the chaos of a busy coffee shop. As Quinn shared during the interview, the writing process for Werewolf By Night was a very collaborative experience, which meant she was working closely with Giacchino from the start. Quinn explained, “There was really not any period where it was just kind of me on my own. It was more kind of me going away for maybe a day or two days and coming back and going back and forth. But he was very involved with us [in] creating the story.”

Whether you’re a fan of Marvel or just active on social media, Marvel’s super-secret nature is widely and infamously known. While Tom Holland may have a tough time keeping secrets during press tours, Kevin Feige has most of his creatives trained to keep details about upcoming Marvel projects under lock and key. Which is why you can’t just write the next great Marvel script on shared WiFi at Starbucks. As Quinn put it, “One thing is, you can't write Marvel stuff at Starbucks because [of] the fans. You really can't write in public because of the level of secrecy around it. So I don't go work at coffee shops when I'm writing Marvel stuff.”

Werewolf By Night sees the introduction of Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, over the course of one hair-raising night, during a hunt that pits monster hunters against monsters in a race to claim control over the magical Bloodstone. Over the course of the night, Jack and Elsa form an unexpected alliance that forces them to look beyond their preconceived notions of each other.

