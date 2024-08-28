The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise ever. The movies that make up this expansive media world are some of the most financially successful features ever made, not just for Marvel. With the exception of a few, despite a somewhat dry streak over the last few years since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is one of the MCU's best, there's no denying or arguing the box office triumph they have and continue to gain.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the latest and greatest release that many fans hoped would save the MCU, not financially, but from its recent rocky reception among audiences and critics. The long-awaited team-up has definitely done as intended, resulting in an unforgettable experience for fans, breaking many box office records as it continues to rake in that "Marvel cash." But it's not the only MCU film to surpass the $1 billion mark. Eleven MCU movies have hit the impressive milestone, becoming the highest-grossing of this unstoppable 34-feature and counting franchise.

11 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,129,576,094

Captain Marvel may not be everybody's favorite Marvel movie, but it's far from as bad as some will have others believe. The twenty-first MCU feature follows the titular superhero in a new origin story for this expansive universe. The now five-year-old film took viewers on a colorful trip through space and on Earth and introduced new beings not yet seen in the MCU.

Regarding its overall success, it's not the most popular in the eyes of fans, with one of the lowest ratings on the newly named Popcornmeter (Audience Score) on Rotten Tomatoes at 45%. Financially, however, it's a completely different story. It may be last on this list, but in no way does that make it a box office flop. Captain Marvel brought in over $1.1 billion on its estimated budget of $152-$175 million, making it the eleventh highest-grossing feature in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not bad for one of their most sorely received additions.

10 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,132,937,929

The second in the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy settled as the second most financially successful of the trio, following Spider-Man: No Way Home overtaking it in 2021. It followed in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and the life-changing tragic events that occurred for the characters as a result.

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have become the highest-grossing of the three, but Far From Home broke many records of its own. Sitting as the most financially successful Spider-Man movie until its successor surpassed it two years later, it became Sony Pictures' highest-grossing feature, the fourth highest-grossing of its release year, and the twenty-fourth highest-grossing film ever made. Atop all of that, out of all ten Spidey movies, there are only two that have ever surpassed the impressive $1 billion milestone, and Far From Home was the first to do so.

9 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,151,899,586

Team Cap or Team Tony? If there's one way to divide a fanbase, the promotional tactics behind Captain America: Civil War would be it. In the run-up to its release, it was the eternal question among fans, and more often than not, the answer would differ from the person next to someone. The movie focused on the clash between Cap (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) as tensions between the two friends and their teams began to boil over.

Civil War resulted in millions of Marvel fans around the world curious to see how the divide would culminate, leading to audiences flocking to see the outcome. In turn, this created one of the highest-grossing MCU films, with a total gross of over $1.15 billion. It became the most commercially successful film of 2016, one of two Marvel features in the top ten alongside fellow Deadpool, and remains a favorite for many fans and critics.

8 'Deadpool and Wolverine' (2024)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,211,303,366

Deadpool and Wolverine is the long-awaited team-up fans have been anticipating for years. It has become one of the most successful MCU features to date as it continues to climb the ladder of box office success. So far, the film has broken multiple box office records and is continuing to surpass others the further into its run it gets.

For fans of both the characters and the franchise, Deadpool and Wolverine is just about as perfect as could be. Tailor-made for its target audience and evidently made with the fans in mind, it's no surprise that it's been doing so well. Some of the records the movie has broken include becoming the highest-grossing R-rated feature ever made, having the biggest domestic July opening weekend ever, and providing the biggest opening weekend in the careers of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy. Its current gross sits at just over $1.21 billion, which means it will likely soon surpass the next highest-grossing Marvel movie. This number will continue to increase and its ranking on this list is subject to change as Deadpool and Wolverine continues its theatrical run.

7 'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,215,392,272

The second-oldest film on this list comes with the culmination of the story that started this incredible journey sixteen years ago in 2008. The Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't be where it is today without the initial success of Iron Man more than a decade and a half ago. Superhero movies weren't as popular back then as now, so Iron Man's worldwide gross isn't as high as some of the more modern additions to the MCU.

However, by the time its third installment rolled around and Iron Man 3 hit theaters, thousands more had joined the superhero fan club, which boosted the amount of money the films were making as they progressed. Iron Man 3 continued and closed out Tony Stark's trilogy to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time upon release. While it now resides at twenty-sixth overall, it remains Marvel's seventh most commercially successful feature, even after a decade since its release.

6 'Black Panther' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,334,157,082

Black Panther is the highest-rated Marvel movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with an impressive approval rating of 96% on the Tomatometer. It is the third-highest rating for any superhero film to date, falling just behind The Incredibles and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which both sit just one percent higher at 97%.

In 2018, Marvel had some heavy hitters released between January and December, with MCU contributors being Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp. The former came in second out of the three for box office success with a $1.33 billion gross against its $200 million budget. Atop its commercial success, the accolades it accumulated broke further records when it became the first superhero movie ever to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

5 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,395,316,979

Avengers: Age of Ultron may not be the most popular of Earth's Mightiest Heroes' tetralogy, but from a commercial standpoint, it's one of the best. To date, it is the fifth highest-grossing feature within the MCU, even nearly a decade after its release, an impressive feat for a movie within a franchise that releases multiple new additions every year.

Age of Ultron grossed almost $1.4 billion on a net budget of $365 million. That number makes it one of the most expensive movies ever made, coming in at sixth before inflation took it to fifth. The movie continued the story of the famed Marvel heroes as they faced a new challenge and introduced fans to new and exciting characters. The penultimate film of the MCU's Phase Two became the fourth highest-grossing movie released in 2015.

4 'The Avengers' (2012)

Worldwide Box Office: $1,515,100,211

It may be the oldest movie here, but when Marvel's The Avengers released in 2012 to bring on the end of the MCU's Phase One, all that waiting and anticipation had people rushing to their local theaters to watch what would become one of Empire Magazine's top 100 films at the time.

That anticipation and subsequent word-of-mouth promotion led to this long-awaited team-up breaking numerous box office records and becoming a critical and commercial success. The Avengers became Marvel's first feature film to surpass $1 billion and the third most financially successful film of 2012. It also became the highest-grossing feature of all time in the weeks after its release.