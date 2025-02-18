The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most expansive globally known film franchises ever made. But it's not just the films and TV shows that reside in this extensive universe that makes up the world of Marvel that millions of people have come to love. There are dozens of films that fall under the name Marvel Studios, whether in association with or some pre-MCU features that have become classics, and they all hold a special place in their fans' hearts.

The recent goodbye to the Fox Universe's X-Men and the release of Deadpool and Wolverine mean the original mutant franchise will remain an iconic addition. Series like Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy are no-brainers when considering essentials from Marvel's extensive filmography. For more than two decades, both MCU and non-MCU additions have made this universe what it is today, and it's hard to think of Marvel without these old and new classics springing to mind. From the start of this journey to now, these movies are some of the most memorable, iconic, and impactful features from the last twenty-five-plus years of Marvel Entertainment.

10 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Image via Disney

When 2017 arrived, Marvel fans were hit with a new look for a character who'd been present in the MCU's journey from close to the beginning. Thor: Ragnarok essentially served as a new beginning for its godly protagonist as he faced his most powerful challenge yet - his sister.

The seventeenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took audiences on a visually stunning, at times emotional, yet highly enjoyable ride with one of the franchise's original three. It garnered nearly five times its budget and is one of the funniest additions in not just the Thor series but Marvel as a whole. It's always an easy go-to for a rewatch.