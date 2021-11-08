Disney announced that it’ll add an IMAX format for 13 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Disney+ this November, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The news was revealed today as part of Disney’s plans for Disney+ Day, an annual celebration of the streaming platform’s initial release: November 12, 2019. The addition of the IMAX format might indicate upcoming MCU movies will be available on the enhanced format as they get to Disney+, just like Shang-Chi.

The addition of an IMAX format will allow Disney+’s subscribers to enjoy some of the MCU’s films with an image that’s 26 percent taller than the widescreen format. Since many blockbusters are shot in IMAX nowadays, including MCU films, the option will allow viewers to turn their living room into a movie theater, at least if their television or projector can reproduce the format correctly. Should the viewer try to watch a movie in the IMAX format on a regular widescreen televisor, they probably get black bars on the side of the image. Even this might be worth it, though, as the enhanced IMAX format on Disney+ also has the immersive DTS sound used on the movie theaters that support the enhanced format.

For this year’s Disney+ Day, the streaming platform will offer a one-month subscription for $1.99 and add some fan-favorite Disney content, such as 2007’s Enchanted. On the Marvel side of things, “Disney+ Day” is also when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available for the first time on Disney+.

Shang-Chi was supposed to launch on the streaming service at the same time as it hit theaters. However, since Black Widow suffered a considerable box office drop after its first week, Disney changed its release strategy to give its blockbusters an exclusive window on theaters. Due to Shang-Chi’s success, Disney’s latest Marvel movie, Eternals, also got an exclusive 45-days release window in theaters. Eternals opened strong on its first weekend, but it’s still too soon to know if Chloé Zhao’s superhero epic will keep bringing fans to theaters, especially after its bad critical reception.

For the many people who couldn’t watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the movie will become available on Disney+, in regular widescreen format and IMAX, this November 12. Check below the complete list of MCU movies that will get the IMAX treatment on the same day:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2

Iron Man

Thor Ragnarok

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

