Since it's emergence in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most expansive franchises of all time with over 30 films (a number that is still constantly increasing) to its name. Proved to be a dominant force in pop-culture history, it's not hard to see why. Between the nostalgia of their comic-book origins, the highly intricate world building, the punchy action, and the A-List casts — the MCU is the enviable blockbuster that knows how to balance entertainment and quality.

The latter statement may be hard to sell in this day and age thanks to what's known as "superhero fatigue". However, 2025 has seemingly reignited the old-school excitement for the MCU with films like Captain America: Brave New World, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Thunderbolts* on the horizon. But just in case you're a newbie, or simply wanting a quick recap of the highlights, we've ranked the essential viewings that showcase the best (and most important aspects) of the MCU.

10 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Image via Marvel Studios

After finally being at peace with the way his life has turned out, things all change for Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) as he's suddenly recruited by the Time Variance Authority, who offers him the chance of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But this transition isn't quite that simple. And soon enough, Deadpool is reunited with his old-pal, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Together, the two must work out their differences and save the multiverse from its own destruction.

From the moment the film was announced, it was clear that expectations were high for Deadpool & Wolverine. Between the return of Jackman, the excitement of an R-rated Disney movie, and with it being the project that unites the MCU with Fox Studios — it became a key stepping stone that opened the cinematic world to wilder possibilities. What made it even better was how it was just a great film in its own right. From the brutal violence, the iconic cameos, the cheeky humor and, of course, the marvelous chemistry between Jackman and Reynolds, Deadpool & Wolverine is a must-watch.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Deadpool & Wolverine 8 10 7/10 Release Date July 26, 2024

9 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Struggling to cope with the consequences of having his secret identity exposed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Unfortunately, upon Peter meddling in the spell, things go horribly wrong, leading to the emergence of dangerous foes from other universes.

Embracing the expansiveness of the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a true multiversal epic. Celebrating the legacy of the Spider-Man franchise, this went hard on the nostalgia (and the fan service) as it brought together three generations of Spider-Men. And we're not just talking about Maguire, Garfield, and Holland. Indeed, fans were gifted the thrilling return of villainous greats like Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe. But amidst all the excitement and spectacle, this film stood out thanks to the story's emotional weight — something that was mostly driven by Holland's performance that proved how vulnerability is the true strength of a hero.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Spider-Man: No Way Home 10/10 Release Date December 17, 2021

8 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Image via Marvel Studios

After an Avengers mission goes horribly wrong, global governments develop a system of accountability known as the Sokovia Accords, a legal document that regulates superhero activity. This ruling deeply divides the team, with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) supporting the need for boundaries and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) rejecting the erasure of autonomy. Now, the Avengers face their most dangerous foe: each other.

Despite this universe being regularly threatened by aliens and Gods, Captain America: Civil War was easily one of the most consequential battles of the MCU. Deeply rooted in humanity, this film was a story about diverging ideologies and the fracturing of relationships. It was heartbreaking to see our favorite heroes villainize each other. But at least it was done in an intriguing and entertaining way. Between the gripping dialogue, the thrilling action, and the exciting character introductions, there is no way you can skip this film, especially since it's got one of the best plot-twists seen in the MCU.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Captain America: Civil War Release Date May 6, 2016 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

7 'Black Panther' (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Image via Marvel Studios

After his father's sudden death, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to the hidden yet advanced kingdom of Wakanda as both the Black Panther and King. Unfortunately, inheriting the throne does not come easy. Not only is there push-back from other Wakandan tribes, but a powerful enemy with close connections to his own family threatens the stability of their great kingdom.

As a stand-out character in Captain America: Civil War, audiences couldn't have been more excited to see the Black Panther in all his glory. Thankfully, Ryan Coogler gave us a masterpiece that completely elevated the superhero genre. Not only did it celebrate the beauty of African culture, but Black Panther stunned us with its intricate storytelling and powerhouse performances. Indeed, from Angela Bassett to Michael B. Jordan, this movie was blessed with an incredible cast. But, of course, no one could compare to the incomparable Boseman, who was a true force of nature that commanded the space as Wakanda's almighty protector and ruler.