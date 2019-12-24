Marvel Movies Ranked: All 23 MCU Movies from Worst to Best

Taken as a whole, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an undeniable achievement in cinema. It began with a simple idea, thrown in after the credits of the first, risky movie: “You’ve become part of a bigger universe. You just don’t know it yet.” That idea blossomed into movies that crossed over with each other, sometimes with incredible results and other times with diminished returns. With the latest installment in the MCU, Spider-Man: Far From Home, now in theaters, I decided to look back at the films in the universe and rank them from worst to best.